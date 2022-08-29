Meghan Markle has said that her relationship with Harry was ‘upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy… just by existing’ before they quit as senior royals.

The Duchess of Sussex was being interviewed by The Cut.

In the piece she claimed that what the couple asked for when they wanted financial freedom was not ‘reinventing the wheel’.

Meghan listed a ‘handful of princes and princesses and dukes who have the very arrangement they wanted’, although none of these royals are named.

She said: ‘That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing.’

Asked ‘Why do you think that is?’, she simply replied: ‘Why do you think that is?’, with the interviewer Ms Davis saying that she said this ‘right back with a side-eye that suggests I should understand without having to be told’.

Meghan also said: ‘I’m getting back … on Instagram’ – with Ms Davies describing ‘her eyes alight and devilish’.

The Duchess shut down her social media accounts ahead of her wedding 2018.

However, later in the interview, it says: ‘Later, Meghan would relay she was no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram.’

Archetypes podcast

The Duke of Sussex’s long-time friend has congratulated the Duchess of Sussex on her new podcast and her efforts to “empower women”.

Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who is an ambassador for Harry’s charity Sentebale, said Meghan “means well” with the podcast and is attacking important subjects.

The first episode of the long-awaited Archetypes podcast was released on Spotify last week, in a conversation with Meghan’s close friend, tennis great Serena Williams.

Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier are also good friends of the Sussexes.

He spoke to the PA news agency at a charity polo match in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday, which the duchess did not attend.

“She is always there, they have two very young children,” Figueras said.

“She’s also working very hard on her podcast that I want to congratulate her on.

“Sometimes the team has to divide to go on duty. That’s the only reason she’s not here, but she’s always here in spirit.”

Asked if he liked her new podcast he replied: “I do”.

“I think that she means well, she really wants to empower women and attack certain subjects that I think are important,” he said.

“So I wish her the best and I know that she cares about making the world a better place.”

