On this week’s episode of Sky Sports’ sports comedy quiz A League Of Their Own actor, campaigner and all-round Welsh icon Micheal Sheen is a man who would love to see Welsh independence if his rising speech is anything to go by.

The actor, known as a fierce Welsh patriot, deivered an apparent off-the-cuff speech that had every member of the show‘s live audience and cast lauding and applauding him by its end.

“I have to get in the right head space now,” he said before launching into the rousing speech. “OK.”

You’ll see me and @MicahRichards dance together, one of us does something acrobatic on a concrete floor and I have a few words for the Welsh World Cup team. #ALOTO https://t.co/yuxyy62hej — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) September 5, 2022

When he finishes he receives a standing ovation from a wildly cheering audience, while host Romesh Ranganathan proclaims: “Wow. I have never felt more Welsh!”

The clip registered more than 5.5 million views on Twitter in less than 11 hours.

Watch

MICHAEL SHEEN is truly MAGNIFICENT.



Get a LOAD of THIS. pic.twitter.com/zZh5k3jcSs — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) September 9, 2022

Reactions

1.

Absolutely electric oratory from Michael Sheen. I could walk through fire for him right now. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @cymru @NationCymru pic.twitter.com/mTXYKtyjLK — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) September 9, 2022

2.

I'll tell you this, I'm not Welsh but I'd follow @michaelsheen into battle after this. pic.twitter.com/smjShIMF8S — Niall MacLáimh (@monaghanpenguin) September 9, 2022

3.

If anyone deserves to be Prince of Wales it should be an actual welshman and I nominate Michael Sheenpic.twitter.com/GIXtdikrrY — ✨Envil 𖤐🏴‍☠| NEIL GAIMAN IS MAGIC✨ #RenewSandman (@darkwillowz) September 9, 2022

4.

5.

Michael Sheen is a Legend! ♥️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wuywWw1hGn — Ruk (@Miniruks) September 9, 2022

6.

Michael Sheen, a fierce Welsh dragon and one of the great extemporaneous speakers on the planet. pic.twitter.com/bwKkOcHVm7 — Moisés Chiullán 肖振藩 (@moiseschiu) September 9, 2022

7.

I’m not Welsh but Michael Sheen makes me want to get a dragon tattooed on my face after this https://t.co/6rBiG86JHA — Megan Feringa (@megan_feringa) September 9, 2022

8.

You would go to war for Michael Sheen never mind play a football match



pic.twitter.com/b7RXtezeFf — Mickey Donnelly (@MickeyD1973) September 9, 2022

The polls don’t lie?!

Who needs a damn English prince when we have a President Michael Sheen 😉 #NoEnglishPrinceOfWales pic.twitter.com/vocPLmljJb — Chicago Tafia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇪🇺 🇺🇸 (@ChicagoTafia) September 10, 2022

Related: Welsh Independence? Labour’s ‘thin red line’ not enough to protect Wales from Westminster