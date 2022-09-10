The Queen’s life of service was hailed “a rare jewel” at the first significant religious event marking her death – where hundreds of mourners sang God Save the King.

Prime Minister Liz Truss joined around 2,000 members of the public for the service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday evening.

The famous place of worship fell silent as the congregation, who secured tickets on a first-come-first-served basis, listened to audio of the King’s televised address to the country.

However, football pundit Gary Lineker’s brother Wayne owns a number of bar called ‘Linekers’ you might have seen them on your holidays, had a different way to pay tribute to the Queen.

Anyway, to pay tribute to the Queen’s passing his tribute is in pretty poor taste, to say the least.

Wayne Lineker and his co-owners at his O Beach Ibiza beach club opted to pay tribute to the Queen in a bizarre fashion.

A video from the moment, which took place at his beach club, shows a line of bikini-clad women marching through a packed crowd and on to a stage.

co-owner Tony Truman makes a speech to the crowd.

He says: “Are you all having a great day? We’re all having an amazing day today. But, myself and Wayne and other business partners are all British businessmen and we could not let this day go by without speaking about yesterday’s events in the UK.

“I think the majority of the crowd here today are from the UK if I’m right, yeah,” the crowd cheers.

Tony continues: “It doesn’t matter if you’re British, Irish, Scottish, Italian, Spanish – wherever you are in the world I think you will all appreciate that one of the greatest, iconic women who’s ever lived this world left our planet yesterday. Lets hear it for Queen Elizabeth II!”

Wayne Lineker and friends here personifying what the world means when they say the British have a ‘stiff upper lip’🎖 pic.twitter.com/zpnKBCkNjh — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) September 9, 2022

“Wayne Lineker mourning The Queen’s passing with semi clad women in bearskins while the national anthem plays….” pic.twitter.com/977HsYgbnz — J.R.Hartleys’ Armchair (@JRsArmchair) September 9, 2022

"You see that Wayne Lineker ?"



"I am aware of his existence."



"You know how he's always doing somewhat dodgy stuff with scantily clad young women, and is a general embarrassment to his family and his much loved cultural icon of a brother."



"Yes."



"That's you, that is …" pic.twitter.com/j3ip5e7n3e — VoiceOfTheMysterons (@Mysteron_Voice) September 9, 2022

Say what you want about Wayne Lineker, but you can’t deny how patriotic he is. Quite the tribute to her majesty 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/oQcVBx8qdG — Hendo1980 (@Hendo1980) September 10, 2022

I have no words for Wayne Lineker and co's tribute to the Queen. pic.twitter.com/iwM5JCZn5Q — Stuart Barker (@_ChuBarker) September 9, 2022

Is this harsh or fair?

I see Wayne Lineker is still an embarrassing waste of human skin. — Ben Affleck’s Existential Fag Break (@bfafleck) September 9, 2022

