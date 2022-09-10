The Queen’s passing has been worldwide news, with even Jeff Bezos sending tweets in support of her detractors.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”

This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow. https://t.co/2zoi6CdFMq — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 8, 2022

Perhaps some people thought Bezos sticking up for the Queen was a noble act.

However, for many others seeing one of the richest person ever, who flies rockets to space for fun, wade into the argument didn’t go down that well.

Reactions

Imagine how people will react when it’s your turn. — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) September 8, 2022

Remember when your warehouse employees had 10-12 hour work days and weren’t allowed to use the bathroom without being written up— forcing them to pee in bottles? Or when they passed out from extreme heat exhaustion? Or the illegal union busting tactics? Should I go on? — taurus girl (@jaxajueny) September 8, 2022

Imagine running a machine responsible for the horrible working conditions and endless union protests of your workers, but a black woman criticizing a monarchy is where you draw a line.



the audacity stinks https://t.co/Gowmm0B0xN — In solidarity with Prof Uju Anya (@Judicaelle_) September 9, 2022

Jeff suddenly realized how people are going to react when his time comes https://t.co/1gumx8vlJf — DJ Cthulhu 🐙🎧 (@RealDJCthulhu) September 8, 2022

Everybody please be gentle with Jeff Bezos and other oligarchs today. They've all just had a very unpleasant visit from the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come and have a lot to process about how they're going to be remembered. https://t.co/GvcEg0BAep — Alexandra Erin (She/Her) (@AlexandraErin) September 8, 2022

This man could LITERALLY end world hunger. But Uju talking about colonisers is what is making the world worse when mans has carbon emissions bigger than our entire continent and tears through the ozone layer for funsies. Not to mention being an actual evil overlord.#protectUju https://t.co/uNkAVSMJsk — Chi Bat Bat (@Tinashete) September 8, 2022

Cool take Jeff just leaving these here https://t.co/z6pGckC95P pic.twitter.com/wK1ssR0oyW — James Ray ☭ (@MakeItRayn_) September 9, 2022

you’re quite literally one of the worst people in the world. Shut your mouth https://t.co/zRDUYDi9AD — ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) September 8, 2022

you, a white male billionaire, saying this to a black woman is astronomical levels of asinine you know that right https://t.co/NeJVQeD2q4 — 🦖💕🦌 || Ruining Reapers’ Week in NEO (@masterbunne) September 8, 2022

Daft Limmy has a surreal take…

You interrupted William Shatner's thoughts after his trip into space. You interrupted him to ask somebody to bring over some champagne or whatever it was. How was THAT making the world better? When you did that, you DESTROYED his world! https://t.co/h1jV2kZSyS — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) September 9, 2022

