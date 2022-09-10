The Queen’s passing has been worldwide news, with even Jeff Bezos sending tweets in support of her detractors.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”
Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”
Perhaps some people thought Bezos sticking up for the Queen was a noble act.
However, for many others seeing one of the richest person ever, who flies rockets to space for fun, wade into the argument didn’t go down that well.
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Daft Limmy has a surreal take…
Related: People Before Profit statement on ‘outdated and utterly unjust’ monarchy