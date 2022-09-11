Hundreds of people descended on Westminster yesterday to protest the police killing of Chris Kaba, an unarmed black man who was fatally shot by a cop.

One reporter had to apologise for this mistake as Sky News said the crowd was for the Queen.

. @SkyNews need to issue a correction and an apology for this. Not only is it factually wrong but it’s deeply offensive to Chris Kaba, his family and those marching in search of justice for him. Awful. https://t.co/gMeu8tN3PC — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) September 10, 2022

I made a mistake on air, I wrongly identified crowds in Trafalgar Sq as some of the 1000s heading to Palace when at that moment it was people turning out for Chris Kaba.

I’d like to personally apologise to those involved. We are covering the march & it’s significance later today. — Sarah-Jane Mee (@skysarahjane) September 10, 2022

Demonstrators marched through the streets with banners carrying Black Lives Matter slogan ‘no justice, no peace’ as well as ‘Justice for Chris’, ‘Abolish the Met’ and ‘The Met are murderers.’

The march was led by leading activist Marvina Newton, who founded BLM Leeds and the Kill the Bill movement.

Rapper Stormzy joined the demonstration to protest the killing of Kaba- a rapper himself who had the stage name Madix and was nominated for a MOBO (Music of Black Origin) award.

The rally began in Parliament Square and ended up outside the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters at New Scotland Yard.

Demonstrators chanted ‘who are the murderers? Police are the murderers.’

The police watchdog has launched a homicide investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death on Monday (5/9).

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said its decision followed a review of evidence gathered since the shooting in Streatham Hill, South London.

The car Kaba was driving, which was linked to a firearms incident a few days earlier, was not owned by him.

His family have called for the officer responsible to be suspended immediately.

Scenes from the Chris Kaba protested in parliament Square earlier today.. pic.twitter.com/YmNZUlhWMQ — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) September 10, 2022

