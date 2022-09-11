The Prince and Princess of Wales have been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles.

Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.

A royal source said the new Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.

The source said: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princes of Wales earlier.”

The last time William was joined in public by his brother at Windsor Castle was at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April last year.

The couples were dressed all in black as they walked along the gates of the castle.

The duke and duchess held hands as they looked at the tributes, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan’s back.

Claims

However, a since-deleted tweet, from the Mail’s Royal Editor claimed that ‘only William and Kate stayed to meet the public.’

Perhaps she saw it differently and didn’t see Harry and Meghan, we cant be sure.

It seems Rebecca English (Royal Editor of the Daily Mail) deleted her tweet as her lie couldn't stand up to the irresistible force of reality. pic.twitter.com/gFtV5BZVcu — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) September 10, 2022

This young person talked about the hug she got from Meghan.

Watch

A 14-year-old was able to hug Meghan Markle, and said she did it to show her that "she's welcome here" pic.twitter.com/2untm4UIYu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 10, 2022

This comment might chime with you?

The Daily Mail's Rebecca English appears to have not realised that the internet is forever; we all saw Harry and Meghan greeting the crowds.



This tweet is apparently deleted now. But it just goes to show that facts and narratives will be doing a good deal of tussling. pic.twitter.com/1YgRSYP3wh — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) September 10, 2022

