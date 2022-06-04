The Prime Minister was booed from onlookers as he entered St Paul’s Cathedral for the service of thanksgiving.
Boris Johnson arrived at the cathedral in a black Range Rover and walked up the steps with wife Carrie Johnson to attend the event on Friday.
But while a number of people could be heard applauding and cheering as the couple ascended the staircase, others could be heard booing.
The PM was also heckled and booed more as he left the service, with one person saying “f*** off Boris”.
Spectator Clement Jacquemin said he booed Boris Johnson leaving St Paul’s Cathedral in London because “he is a disgrace”.
Mr Jacquemin said Brexit and partygate were behind his objection to Mr Johnson, and said the Prime Minister should have “stayed home, made himself forgotten, and let the British public enjoy this day”.
As BBC presenter Jane Hill, who was standing yards away, noted: “There is quite a lot of booing, actually. A substantial amount.”
Dorries
One person who backed him, as ever, was Nadine Dorries.
She wrote: “There were far, far more cheers, but that doesn’t make a good headline does it. Queen’s thanksgiving service: Boos and jeers for Boris Johnson outside St Paul’s”
Reaction
People had their say on Dorries’ claims…
