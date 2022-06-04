The Prime Minister was booed from onlookers as he entered St Paul’s Cathedral for the service of thanksgiving.

Have a watch here and make your own mind up.

Boris Johnson is loudly booed when he arrives at St. Paul's Cathedral. #Jubilee pic.twitter.com/CUW4HAdvQN — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 3, 2022

Boris Johnson was booed as he arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday for the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. The British PM is facing calls to resign after it was revealed he and others partied during the pandemic, as lockdowns were enforced. https://t.co/JP7MDq9YbA pic.twitter.com/oJ2URdRxCq — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2022

Boris Johnson arrived at the cathedral in a black Range Rover and walked up the steps with wife Carrie Johnson to attend the event on Friday.

But while a number of people could be heard applauding and cheering as the couple ascended the staircase, others could be heard booing.

The PM was also heckled and booed more as he left the service, with one person saying “f*** off Boris”.

Spectator Clement Jacquemin said he booed Boris Johnson leaving St Paul’s Cathedral in London because “he is a disgrace”.

Mr Jacquemin said Brexit and partygate were behind his objection to Mr Johnson, and said the Prime Minister should have “stayed home, made himself forgotten, and let the British public enjoy this day”.

As BBC presenter Jane Hill, who was standing yards away, noted: “There is quite a lot of booing, actually. A substantial amount.”

One person who backed him, as ever, was Nadine Dorries.

She wrote: “There were far, far more cheers, but that doesn’t make a good headline does it. Queen’s thanksgiving service: Boos and jeers for Boris Johnson outside St Paul’s”

There were far, far more cheers, but that doesn’t make a good headline does it.



Queen’s thanksgiving service: Boos and jeers for Boris Johnson outside St Paul’shttps://t.co/7TFYaQDoWE — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 3, 2022

People had their say on Dorries’ claims…

Well, this is close. In Dorries’ terms, like for the privatisation of C4. But worse. https://t.co/wwlCiUiUq9 — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 4, 2022

Even the Times tolled her

a tweet for the ages https://t.co/rdZkuNkVZu — Emma Yeomans (@Effy_Yeomans) June 3, 2022

Genuine question; are you aware of the fact that other people can hear sounds — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 3, 2022

I think at best there was one cheer, and that was only because Nadine Dorries was in the crowd. https://t.co/I9kq6meXxk — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 3, 2022

Nadine Dorries hearing Boris booed pic.twitter.com/BUYVLtsyTd — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 3, 2022

The facts are, and I was there, the boos were very loud indeed. No escaping that. Reporters are there to report. Not make stuff up. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 3, 2022

Your sycophancy has robbed you of the little judgment you had; have some dignity. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) June 3, 2022

According to Tory Cabinet Minister @NadineDorries this is what a cheering crowd sounds like. Apparently the Prime Minister also “never tells lies” https://t.co/y1NGqiRcYJ — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 4, 2022

That’s not what it sounds like on the footage I’ve seen. Some catcalls too https://t.co/GiNyy1X8Vn — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonTABB) June 3, 2022

Even the BBC can’t edit out truths as live and as real as that…



What a shame @NadineDorries — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 3, 2022

Nadine Doris would argue the sky was green and the sea was red if she thought is would make Boris Johnson happy. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 3, 2022

Tories 2021: "There was no booze"

Tories 2022: "There were no boos" — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 3, 2022

Nadine Dorries has literally tweeted that there were “far, far more cheers” for Boris Johnson than boos and jeers. She’s the Culture Secretary. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 3, 2022

