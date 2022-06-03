The Prime Minister received a mix of cheering and boos from onlookers as he entered St Paul’s Cathedral for the service of thanksgiving.

Boris Johnson arrived at the cathedral in a black Range Rover and walked up the steps with wife Carrie Johnson to attend the event on Friday.

It comes after months of controversy for Mr Johnson and the Tory government following a number of rule-breaking Number 10 parties during lockdown.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie, and the Chancellor all apologised in April after the Metropolitan Police handed them fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for the party in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020.

Boris Johnson is loudly booed when he arrives at St. Paul's Cathedral. #Jubilee pic.twitter.com/CUW4HAdvQN — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 3, 2022

But it is another video from yesterday that got people to question if all is well in the Johnson household.

1.

Siri, show me a couple with marital problems#JohnsonOut #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/DhpHhvdRZE — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) June 2, 2022

2.

3.

This looks frosty https://t.co/XB8tEWQQqZ — Lady Sarah (@srah_jan111) June 3, 2022

4.

Looking for the exit. https://t.co/IaLy47HL1v — Mark Howell ❤💙 (@markhowell7) June 2, 2022

5.

Just dump him Carrie. Everyone else is https://t.co/3Sd2de3HdE — G.U.N.K.L.E 🏳️‍🌈 (@GUNKLE2) June 2, 2022

6.

I never thought I'd ever have anything in common with Carrie Johnson. She can't bear to look at him either. https://t.co/qTtpv6vR9b — Michael🌱 Ⓥ #FBPE.🇺🇦 (@changed_gear) June 2, 2022

7.

Excellent use of a hat. Did it have fvck off johnson embroidered around the rim? #CarrieAntoinette pic.twitter.com/mBxwKDmTmS — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) June 2, 2022

And there was more at today’s service!

Oh what a great picture, does this not say it all ? pic.twitter.com/caYMxHkh7n — Jennifer (@jennyccorbett) June 3, 2022

