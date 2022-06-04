Travel chaos is being reported in many airports across Spain with some holidaymakers facing long queues after they touch down, reports The Mirror.

It seems the Irish people getting through checks quickly while Brits are held up in queues has got some people angry.

The Transport Secretary is risking travel chaos by rejecting calls for an emergency visa for aviation workers, industry bosses have claimed.

Sources speaking to the BBC said Grant Shapps has ruled out filling gaps in the sector by amending the Government’s Shortage Occupation List.

Brexit?

It comes after travellers hoping to get away for the half-term break faced hour-long queues and missed flights, with experts blaming understaffing at airports.

The government is blaming the aviation industry and the airline businesses are pointing the finger right back at the government.

Well, travel expert Simon Calder says that Brexit is a huge factor, and told BBC News why that is

Watch

Watch travel expert ⁦@SimonCalder⁩ on North West Tonight tell the truth about travel chaos at Manchester airport. It’s brexit. If your holiday has been cancelled please contact Boris Johnson and the Conservative party. #manchesterairport #brexitchaos pic.twitter.com/g0DdVqsvCv — Manchester for Europe 🇪🇺 (@Mcr4EU) May 31, 2022

Looks could kill

Majorca, Alicante and Malaga are among the Spanish airports where long queues are being reported.

Many Spanish airports have created separate queues for British and EU passport holders, leaving some Brits to claim that Irish citizens are getting “preferential treatment” with an “EU fast lane”.

One person tweeted: “Massive queues for non-EU passport control at Malaga Airport yesterday morning. In less than a minute we Irish passport holders were waived through with a smile. If looks could kill!”

Massive queues for non-EU passport control at Malaga Airport yesterday morning. In less than a minute we Irish passport holders were waived through with a smile. If looks could kill! — Sean F Sheridan (@OmaghSean) May 20, 2022

Another tweeted: “A photo from immigration lanes at Malaga airport. British holidaymakers have had 4 hour delays getting a manual date stamp in their passport. I don’t think it was entirely necessary to have both an EU and an Irish flag on the other lane but whoever did it Sir/Madam I salute you.”

A photo from immigration lanes at Malaga airport. British holidaymakers have had 4 hour delays getting a manual date stamp in their passport. I don't think it was entirely necessary to have both an EU and an Irish flag on the other lane but whoever did it Sir/Madam I salute you. pic.twitter.com/MVadTnuaET — Paul O'Brien (@WestCorkPaul) June 1, 2022

Another added: “Recently arrived in Spain. A woman was complaining about British passports being sent to a long queue, Irish go the other way. I politely pointed out that this is our new normal. ‘Oh well. Yes, I suppose so’ she grumbled. FFS, what planet are these people on?”

Recently arrived in Spain. A woman was complaining about British passports being sent to a long queue, Irish go the other way. I politely pointed out that this is our new normal. 'Oh well. Yes, I suppose so' she grumbled. FFS, what planet are these people on? — Jacqui (@jtpennyfarthing) May 8, 2022

