BBC News anchor Lukwesa Burak was hilariously caught in a big stretch on live TV today.

Doing what most of us do after a long day’s work, Lukwesa theatrically leaned back before her face dropped when she was told she was still on air.

Wrapping up a segment before the credits played, she said: “Around the World and across the UK, this is BBC News”.

But moments after the clip cut to a scene involving bagpipes, the camera was back on Lukwesa, and she clearly had no idea.

‘Okay!’ she breathed out, stretching her arms up, before her jaw dropped and she looked straight back down with a sombre expression.

Quickly trying to cover up the moment, she continued looking at the desk in front of her, but the clip has managed to work its way through to social media, leaving viewers pretty entertained.

Watch it in full below:

Related: The Thing About Wrexham’s Cinderella Story