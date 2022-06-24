RMT union boss Mick Lynch appeared on BBC’s Question Time audience last night and one audience member’s comment has gone viral.

It comes as rail passengers are suffering more disruption on Friday because of a deadlocked dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Only 60% of trains are running, mainly because of a delay to the start of services after signallers and control room staff did not turn up for overnight shifts.

Some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal on Friday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators went on strike on Tuesday and Thursday, with a third walkout planned for Saturday.

Dinosaurs

But on last night’s episode, a woman’s comment about the extinction of the dinosaurs has gone viral.

Diane Abbott wasn’t happy with the audience, she tweeted: “Watching Question Time with Mick Lynch. Audience overwhelmingly Tory. And Fiona Bruce is obviously determined that Mick Lynch will not have a fair say.”

Watching Question Time with Mick Lynch. Audience overwhelmingly Tory. And Fiona Bruce is obviously determined that Mick Lynch will not have a fair say pic.twitter.com/v9LrzoRCdd — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) June 23, 2022

Anyway, Ava Santina from Joe Politics tweeted the video and wrote: ‘Woman on question time says train drivers must adapt to technology because the dinosaurs didn’t and “look what happened to them” I’m howling.’

Woman on question time says train drivers must adapt to technology because the dinosaurs didn’t and “look what happened to them”



I’m howling pic.twitter.com/KlVSIcxEXT — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) June 23, 2022

Mick Lynch ‘facts ‘

As Mick Lynch is still making headlines a spoof meme of ‘Mick Lynch’ facts has also gone viral.

Lynch also revealed who his political hero is:

Related: Mick Lynch compilation video going viral as Hugh Laurie lends support to union boss