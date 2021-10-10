Hopes that firms could receive major packages of support to weather the energy crisis this winter faded as the Treasury flatly denied having been in talks with the Business Department.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng indicated on Sunday that struggling manufacturers and energy firms will not get much more support but said he is working closely with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help industry.

However, a senior Treasury source insisted to the PA news agency that no such talks have taken place despite firms pleading for help to prevent further collapses as wholesale gas prices spiral.

Mr Kwarteng said he is certain that the lights will stay on in the UK this winter as businesses warned they may have to reduce working hours to sustain themselves and the Energy UK industry body warned that more suppliers will collapse.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tells #Marr he's been "working very closely" with the chancellor on energy prices



A Treasury source has told the BBC Mr Kwarteng was "mistaken," adding "the Treasury and the chancellor have not been in any talks"

https://t.co/3du5Wm7Vkl #Marr pic.twitter.com/0dclKg5A6K — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 10, 2021

Thornberry

Emily Thornberry then appeared on Marr after Kwarteng, she slammed the government’s response the the energy crisis and all of the other issues the country is currently facing.

She explained how ‘the government walk into crises with no planning. When she was in the department for energy & climate change, plans for this were made.’

Watch

Emily Thornberry totally owns the show on the energy crisis, as always#marr hates it when a woman gets one over on him



Emily explains how the government walk into crises with no planning. When she was in the department for energy & climate change, plans for this were made. pic.twitter.com/MRnZGFVdcJ — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) October 10, 2021

Reactions

However a lot of people commented that the Business Sec got an easy rise and Emily Thornberry was cut short by Andrew Marr, when she called out the government.

1.

Well @EmilyThornberry smashed it on #Marr. Emily is right of course to point out that we @UKLabour had an energy plan and we executed that plan in Govt. The Tories have destroyed that plan over 11 years. This crisis is self induced. Brought on by the utter incompetence of Tories. — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) October 10, 2021

2.

Grrr….UK politicians! They all default to political expediency.@KwasiKwarteng called out by @hmtreasury for making stuff up.@EmilyThornberry on #Marr evading simple questions because an honest answer might be embarrassing.

If only we had a media who stopped it directly. — JJ Hunsecker (@tvproduceruk) October 10, 2021

3.

Andrew Marr desperately trying to shut down Emily Thornberry as she points out the the government have closed down all the mechanisms that we're in place for avoiding the catastrophes that we are now seeing, and that the government halted the home insulation programme. — Bertha Mason (@ThornfieldHall) October 10, 2021

4.

5.

6.

Twice #Marr asked Emily Thornberry if a price cap should be applied to energy intensive companies.



He only asked Kwasi Kwarteng once. Kwasi Kwarteng waffled and didn’t give a direct answer. Marr moved on.



Honestly, he’s not even trying to hide his bias any more! — Elwyn Davies (@TheRealElwynD) October 10, 2021

7.

#Marr when interviewing Emily Thornberry Vs Marr when interviewing Kwasi Kwarteng pic.twitter.com/HUu1ZeNmx0 — Elwyn Davies (@TheRealElwynD) October 10, 2021

