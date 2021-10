These hearty pot pies are made with a beef goulash-inspired filling and served with simple, yet delicious green beans and mashed potatoes.

What is beef goulash?

Beef goulash is a warm stew made with chunks of tender beef, vegetables and fragrant spices. One of the best cuts to use for the filling is lean beef chuck (shoulder steak). And if possible, rather buy the meat as a single large piece instead of cut-up stew meat. If you trim and cut the meat up yourself, you will likely get better and leaner meat.

A surprise element added to the beef mixture is beer. This will add a rich and earthy flavour to the mixture as it simmers for approximately 2 hours.

Assemble the pies

When cooking with store-bought puff pastry, be sure to let it thaw completely before using it. This way there’s less chance of the pastry breaking or tearing when unrolling it.

Once your serving dishes have been filled with the beef goulash, top it off with the pastry lid. Then, brush the pastry with egg wash before popping the pies in the oven. This will add a shine and colour to the pastry as well as help to seal up the edges.

Hearty Beef Pot Pies with Green Beans and Mashed Potato Enjoy this hearty, balanced meal of individual beef pot pies served with fresh green beans and creamy mashed potatoes. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 2 hours 15 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 45 minutes Servings: 3 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients For the Beef Goulash Filling 160 g Beef

80 g White Onion Finely chopped

50 g Carrots Cubed

10 g Garlic Chopped

15 ml Olive Oil

10 g Cake Flour

½ g Brown sugar

2 g Coarse Salt

1 g Turmeric

1 cube Beef Stock

1 Beer For the Pot Pies 80 g Puff Pastry

¼ Eggs per pot pie For the Green Beans 100 g Green Beans Top and tail

5 g Garlic Chopped

5 ml Olive Oil

1 g Turmeric For the Mashed Potato 200 g Potato Peeled and Cubbed

5 g Butter

15 ml Milk

1 g Turmeric

1 g Fine Salt Instructions For the Filling Heat oil in a large pot. Brown beef on all sides. Remove & set aside.

Fry onions, carrots & garlic in the same pot. (add more oil if needed) Cook until golden & caramelised.

Return meat & juices to the pan, add beer & beef stock. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat & simmer for approx 2 hours until tender & sauce has thickened. For the Pies Spoon the beef mixture into serving dishes.

Top with pastry lid, press down firmly on the sides to seal. Cut a small cross in the middle of the lid.

Brush with beaten egg & bake @ 200°C for 20 minutes until golden. For the Green Beans Heat oil in a frying pan.

Add garlic & green beans & sauté.

Season with salt. For the Mashed Potato Place mashed potato in a pot over medium heat.

Stir to evaporate any excess water.

Add butter & milk, stir through until creamy.

Season with salt & pepper. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Homemade Mini Pork Pies