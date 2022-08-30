How great is Liz Truss?

Well, you won’t find out on the BBC as she pulled out of her interview with Nick Robinson last night.

Nick is not happy at all, as you can see from the tweet below.

The name of the show was ‘Our next Prime Minister,’ but the Tory leadership frontrunner’s team said she could “no longer spare the time” to take part in the one-to-one interview, which was scheduled for 7pm on August 30 on BBC One.

Was pleased to secure an in-depth interview with @trussliz on BBC1. I am disappointed & frustrated it’s been cancelled https://t.co/3X3tmwDP4t — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) August 29, 2022

Oh no, we won’t let this one slide.

Voters may not notice this, but we journalists do… https://t.co/6l6uYcPrJy — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) August 29, 2022

Ms Truss had already declined to be interviewed by veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil on Channel 4, while Mr Sunak has faced him and multiple other one-on-one broadcast interviews.

She did take questions from a GB News audience in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in an hour-long programme earlier in August, something Mr Sunak has avoided.

This comment might chime with you?

So now Liz Truss can’t be arsed to do BBC interview tomorrow. And she complains of lazy workers — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) August 29, 2022

If Liz won’t tell the viewers what the secret to her success is then it was left to actor and comedian Nerine Skinner.

She has created this amazing perfect insight into how Thatcher devotee, Liz Truss, has achieved such greatness.

It has gone down very well on YouTube and now on Twitter:

Liz *Buffering* is now how I will always see her

Excellent, also unfortunately quite true to life!!!

Way too realistic😱

Very good, very very good!

