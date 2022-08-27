The Government can look forward to a post-Brexit windfall worth £135 billion after the UK leaves the European Union, a report claimed in 2017.

The Economists for Free Trade (EFT) group said Brexit will be “overwhelmingly positive” for the British economy provided the Government adopts the right policies.

The EFT – headed by Professor Patrick Minford – says the priority for the Government should be to bring down trade barriers with the rest of the world once Britain has left the EU while reducing the burden of regulation and taxation on firms and individuals.

Yes it is that Patrick Minford who is calling Truss the new Thatcher,

Back in July BBC’s Nick Robinson interviewed Liz Truss.

He asked: “Will borrowing billions of pounds, you say over £30billion increase or decrease inflation?”

Ms Truss replied “My tax cuts will decrease inflation.”

Mr Robinson interjected: “Really? You don’t point to a single Chancellor or a single Governor of the Bank of England, a single leading economist who thinks that cutting taxes with borrowed money does anything other than increase inflation.

Ms Truss hit back: “Patrick Minford. He’s written an article about it this weekend.”

Who is he?

In 1981 over 300 economists wrote a letter criticising Margaret Thatcher’s disastrous economic policies, Minford defended the government and received a letter from Thatcher congratulating him for his efforts.

John Spiers wrote on Twitter: “Liz Truss just told Radio 4 that she wants to follow the advice of Patrick Minford, a fringe economist who said that for Brexit to succeed economically we would have to get rid of farming and manufacturing and live with much bigger wage inequality.”

Now he has told the Times that Liz Truss is the nearest thing we have to Margaret Thatcher.

Reactions

Not everyone is convinced…

Bit like saying Patrick Minford is the nearest thing we have to an economist — Dr Stephen (@Weirsecon) August 27, 2022

Patrick Minford is the nearest thing the Tory party has to an economist. — Hesgen 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@hesgen) August 27, 2022

Hardly. In fact, nowhere near. Tell me one thing Truss has in common with Thatcher besides the cosplay outfits. — Helen121 🕷💙🇪🇺 (@Helen121) August 27, 2022

Is that a warning or a promise? — daniel (@lordisthisfree) August 27, 2022

Think we’re grasping at straws Patrick lad. — Horace Calderwood (@H_W_Calderwood) August 27, 2022

A £30 win on the lottery is the nearest I have to a £1 million win!🥳 — Malcolm Barnett (@Malcolm09312862) August 27, 2022

Relax, Truss has Patrick Minford advising her, who’s errm… only been wrong about every major issue in British life since the poll tax. https://t.co/1ZiIhOkgXe — Dr David Miles (@DrDMiles) August 26, 2022

Patrick Minford is such a marginal view even within academia. His views are Economics equivalent of ‘flat earth’ and it’s the only perspective Liz Truss feels able to reference for support. #bbcaq https://t.co/YLJBik07wX — Steve Harlie (@SteveHarlie) August 27, 2022

MOVIE PITCH: Vertigo with Patrick Minford as Jimmy Stewart https://t.co/1Kuk6Zfvp9 — Chairman Moët (@ChairmanMoet) August 27, 2022

