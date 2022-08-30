Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to sell off £1.5 billion worth of Government premises in central London as he continues his campaign to make civil servants return to the office.

It comes as his own efficiency savings have come under the spotlight.

A few months ago he went around offices leaving notes to people who weren’t there as he ghosted through the corridors of Whitehall.

The former Commons leader came under fire from culture secretary Nadine Dorries for his “Dickensian” tactics after he left these calling cards in “deserted” Whitehall workspaces and wrote to Cabinet ministers urging them to coerce staff into a “rapid return to the office”.

The FDA union which represents senior civil servants branded the approach “crass” and “condescending”, accusing Mr Rees-Mogg of damaging morale among the workforce.

Labour MPs called the minister’s move “patronising” and “passive-aggressive”.

New strategy

Now his new strategy to get people back to the office is to, wait for it, sell the offices.

The minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency told The Sunday Telegraph taxpayers should not have to “fork out for half-empty buildings”, adding that expensive office space had been “under-utilised”.

However, it was not clear to what extent the initiative outlined by the minister in the Telegraph article was new or part of the existing Places for Growth programme which was announced by the Cabinet Office in June.

Reactions

More than a few people found this decision baffling:

1.

So you sell off the office you were supposed to return to? — derek thrower (@dthroat) August 28, 2022

2.

Mogg throwing a tantrum because civil servants won't listen to him. — Andrew Yesudian (@AndrewYesudian) August 28, 2022

3.

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Have no fear. I'll drive those pesky civil servants back to the office with a relentless campaign of moaning and passive-aggressive notes.



JRM, a few months later: Oopsie. That didn't work. Ok, I'll sell the offices instead.https://t.co/E0fA1JNpoR pic.twitter.com/B8St7ET67U — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 28, 2022

4.

Good point?

A few months ago: Jacob Rees-Mogg whined abt civil servants working from home & demanded they got back to the office pronto. A few months from now: Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to flog majority of public office to the highest private bidder. My question is: where will the money go — IAmAntiOppression (@JoLassm) August 28, 2022

5.

So his little notes didn’t work then? Shame. — Gareth Ardern (@GarethArdern1) August 27, 2022

6.

Harsh or fair?

Twatius Maximus Jacob Rees-Mogg really is whining about civil servants returning to their desks while the perianal abscess Johnson holidays and hides out at Chequers for £13,600 a week.



In the bin with the haunted pogo stick Rees-Mogg. — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) August 23, 2022

Who can argue with this point?

The announcement that the outgoing PM would be splitting his time between Downing Street and Chequers came just 24 hours after Jacob Rees-Mogg lashed out at the "rotten culture" of civil servants working from homehttps://t.co/8Myh8buDx9 — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) August 22, 2022

Wales

However, how well is he doing on his on efficiency savings?

Well, according to the Mirror the efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg spent over £1,300 on travelling to Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground in a chauffeur-driven limousine.

Details of the trip on 21 July obtained by the papers showed that he spent £1,332 of taxpayers’ cash travelling to, from and around Wrexham.

Reactions

This went down well…

1.

"Tory Efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg spent £1,300 travelling to Wales"



By chauffeur-driven limousine, rather than buying a £98 train ticket.



But that's ok, because it's only our money not his that he's spending…https://t.co/YTvtJnCndD — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 28, 2022

2.

There is a perfectly good reason why Jacob Rees-Mogg travelled around Wales in a chauffeur-driven Limousine at your expense, instead of using a taxi.



That reason is he thinks he's better than you. — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) August 28, 2022

3.

Jacob Rees Mogg is the hardworking Minister of BO & Efficiency.

He loves Wales & wants to help this poor,underdeveloped nation.

Trains are being ambushed by violent Marxist strikers

He bravely takes a chauffeur driven limousine to fulfil his duties.

That is HEROISM & DEDICATION👏 pic.twitter.com/SjomZ6VDWj — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) August 29, 2022

4.

As always, it's one rule for them…https://t.co/KFGNUBgqN3 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 27, 2022

5.

There is a perfectly good reason why Jacob Rees-Mogg travelled around Wales in a chauffeur-driven Limousine at your expense, instead of using a taxi.



That reason is he thinks he's better than you. — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) August 28, 2022

Related: Johnson will try to make a Trumpian comeback as PM, Rory Stewart says