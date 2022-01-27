Boris Johnson could still face MPs over a highly anticipated report into parties in No 10 before the week is out, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as No 10 braced for the results of the investigation which could determine the Prime Minister’s future.

A report by senior official Sue Gray was expected to be handed to Downing Street on Wednesday but reports suggested the final document was still being pored over overnight.

Tory MPs have held off until the publication of the report to pass judgment on their leader over multiple alleged parties across No 10 and Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.

Led by Donkeys

It comes as a number of heartbreaking messages from people in heartbreaking situations that have been broadcast outside the Conservative Party’s headquarters in London on a huge screen as part of a campaign by activists Led By Donkeys.

One of the many videos played on the huge screens outside Tory HQ was from Fran Hall.

Fran, who lost her husband to Covid-19, said she wrote to her MP Joy Morrissey twice about her anger over the situation, but says she never got a reply.

In the video she said: “This is a message for Joy Morrissey. Ms Morrissey, you are my MP.

“I wrote to you twice last week. I wrote to tell you how furious I am about the reports of what’s been happening in Downing Street, by the people at the heart of government, by the people who lead the party you are MP for.

“You haven’t even bothered to write back to me. You haven’t even given me the courtesy of a reply when I wrote to tell you about my anger at what has been happening while we followed the rules.

“I have spent the whole of this last year and a half grieving for the man I loved. He’s dead. And they partied. And you don’t even answer.”

Watch

1.

“Dad sacrificed his life to follow the rules… Conservative MPs should be ashamed to count the PM as a colleague, let alone support him.” Hannah Brady and other bereaved families have been outside Downing St and Tory HQ today, explaining why the party scandal matters (thread) pic.twitter.com/6gRVRSFrnA — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2022

2.

“I wasn’t able to offer him a comforting hand. That will haunt me until my dying days.” Jean Adamson outside @Conservatives HQ pic.twitter.com/u99op7XWwV — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2022

3.

This is Sara Woodward outside Tory HQ tonight with a message for the @Conservatives. We’ll be here all day tomorrow with more from bereaved families who stuck by the rules pic.twitter.com/HtujcfSJqu — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 25, 2022

4.

"We followed the rules, not just because we were told to but because we wanted to keep people safe" – Rivka Gottlieb, who lost her dad to Covid, outside Tory HQ today pic.twitter.com/ToNMJHPXaw — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2022

5.

"I couldn't see my gran who died alone and afraid and delirious in a care home… We just want the country to be led someone who everyone trusts" – Amos Waldman outside @Conservatives HQ today pic.twitter.com/4qjwqzZ1Eb — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2022

6.

“While my dad was in hospital dying from Covid, the Prime Minister of this country was breaking the rules that he made.” David Garfinkel outside @Conservatives HQ with a message for his MP @Offord4Hendon pic.twitter.com/mdGmlwhIf7 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2022

7.

"They partied and laughed while our families were torn apart" – Zoe Elizabeth Davis outside @Conservatives HQ today pic.twitter.com/WuOeotYbF6 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2022

8.

“We’ve been lied to, patronised and taken for fools.” Matt Fowler, who lost his father to Covid in April 2020, outside Conservative HQ. pic.twitter.com/zhKXg7bl0k — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2022

9.

"My dad had the bleakest funeral you can imagine. There was no celebration of who he was, no hugs, no parties and certainly no cake.” Susie Crozier-Flintham outside Tory HQ today. pic.twitter.com/CUtjn3pmjF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) January 26, 2022

Related: Jed Mercurio produces bonus episode of Line of Duty – featuring Boris Johnson