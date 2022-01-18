Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has produced a bonus episode for fans following the show’s nail-biting finale.
Ted Hastings, Steph Corbett and Steve Arnott face one of their most difficult challenges to date after they came face-to-face with a serial liar in the latest episode.
Questioning the prime minister of Great Britain, Boris Johnson, they delve into his deception around a BYOB party hosted in Downing Street during the height of lockdown.
Hastings concluded that the PM “knowingly and intentionally flouted the rules” because he believes he’s “above the law”.
Watch the clip in full below:
