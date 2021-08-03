GB News has had a torrid time since its inception. The channel started with large viewing figures but people soon switched off as the production values and pointed political views fell flat.

In a last-ditch attempt to save the channel Nigel Farage was hired in to spout his usual bile. Only last week he had a go at the RNLI and branded the hero volunteers as running a migrant ‘taxi service.’

This massively backfired for Mr Farage as donations flooded into the RNLI. There is even a fundraiser to name a rescue boat after him, something we guess he will not be happy at all about!

The channel’s large advertiser base has dwindled. This is largely because Sky Media apparently placed its many partners there without informing them, which was soon stopped.

However, there are still companies who are willing to put their advertising spend into the station.

Research from Stop Funding Hate shows Sainsbury’s, Kellogg’s, Compare the Market, the National Lottery, Now and Halfords have persisted, with Sainsbury’s now the last remaining supermarket.

In response Led By Donkeys has launched another of their famous campaigns. This time to try and push for the huge supermarket chain to spend its marketing budget elsewhere.

Hey @Sainsburys. You tweeted 285 times over the weekend, but not one answer to the people asking why you fund Nigel Farage as he attacks RNLI lifeboat crews. So what’s your policy? Still paying Farage’s salary?pic.twitter.com/EGCUBYZO1M — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 2, 2021

This morning the pressure group, followed up on yesterday’s campaign, tweeted: “Hey @Sainsburys. This video now has ten times more viewers than the Farage show on GBNews (which you fund through your advertising). Who are you going to stand with? RNLI lifeboat crews or Nigel Farage?”

Hey @Sainsburys. This video now has ten times more viewers than the Farage show on GBNews (which you fund through your advertising). Who are you going to stand with? RNLI lifeboat crews or Nigel Farage?pic.twitter.com/EGCUBYZO1M — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 3, 2021

Many people took to Twitter to say they would be doing their grocery shopping elsewhere from now on.

Hello @sainsburys I’ll be setting up deliveries with another supermarket today after many years shopping with you. Thank you @ByDonkeys for alerting people to this. — The Mayoress (@TheMayoress1) August 3, 2021

We currently buy all our shopping from @Sainsburys .



I demand an explanation: Sainsburys are sponsoring GB News and its messages aimed squarely at vessels of empty hate . I will never buy another item at any shop that pays towards the wages of Nigel Farage. — #ProgressiveAlliance (@Capabillity) August 3, 2021

Clocks ticking @sainsburys who are you going to side with? It’s all a question of morals and decency. Maybe your company is comfortable funding a right wing propaganda TV channel? I’m 100% certain that your customers are not. — Marc Johnson (@marc3374) August 3, 2021

Still nothing then @sainsburys ? Shame on you. Lesser supermarkets have done a better job of responding to challenges – with humour and humility. Your customers don’t only care about wonky veg and delivery slots you know 😒 — Zoe Howard (@CaxtonComms) August 3, 2021

I’m now driving 9 miles to Tesco rather than 4 to @sainsburys. I don’t like it. Stop funding GBNews I want to come back — Anne Butcher (@DearMrsB) August 3, 2021

