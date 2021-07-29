Nigel Farage has doubled down on much-criticised comments claiming that the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has been operating as a taxi service for illegal immigrants.

The RNLI’s work rescuing migrants began five years ago, but has greatly increased over the past two years across nine sites stretching between Margate in Kent and Eastbourne in east Sussex.

Farage, former leader of UKIP, had said: “This is the Ramsgate lifeboat today, rammed full. Sadly the wonderful RNLI in Kent has become a taxi service for illegal immigration, to the dismay of all involved. What a state of affairs.”

Speaking on his new GB News show, the ex-UKIP chief said the Royal Navy should be stepping in to return migrant boats to French ports, reiterating his belief that it is not the charity’s responsibility to save their lives.

We’re proud of the lifesaving work our volunteers do in the Channel – we make no apology for it. Those we rescue are vulnerable people in danger & distress. Each of them is someone’s father, mother, son or daughter – every life is precious. This is why we launch: pic.twitter.com/lORd9NRpdP — RNLI (@RNLI) July 28, 2021

Brexiteer and controversialist Darren Grimes also waded into the debate, tweeting: “I find lifeboat charity @RNLI’s rescue missions in the Channel to be deeply irresponsible.

“If you’re sure that getting into an unseaworthy vessel will see you carried across the Channel by trained professionals, why wouldn’t you? Why wouldn’t you try to hitch a ride to Britain?”

‘Life-saving work’

RNLI boss Mark Dowie said he felt compelled to respond after volunteers reported being heckled for rescuing migrants and bringing them safely to British shores.

The charoty also defended helping Border Force tackle the migrant crisis, saying it classed as “humanitarian work of the highest order”.

On 23 July, RNLI’s Tower Lifeboat account tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened to report some of our volunteer crew were verbally assaulted due to their role when reporting for duty tonight. This behaviour will not be tolerated. Thank you @metpoliceuk for your support.”

Dowie said: “Imagine being out of sight of land, running out of fuel, coming across incredibly busy shipping lanes when you’re frightened and you don’t know which direction you’re going in. That is by anyone’s standards distress. Our role in this is incredible important: simply to respond to a need to save lives.”

They RNLI also tweeted from their main account: “We’re proud of the lifesaving work our volunteers do in the Channel – we make no apology for it. Those we rescue are vulnerable people in danger & distress. Each of them is someone’s father, mother, son or daughter – every life is precious. This is why we launch:”

Reactions

Not everyone shares such views and there was an outpouring of support for the RNLI and a Twitter storm of comments putting Farage and Grime back in their respective boxes – all while donations flooded into the RNLI.

1.

The RNLI is a life saving charity. Please don’t try and politicise them. You’d be surprised when you might need them. Would you like their first question to be; ‘Can you tell me your politics?’ https://t.co/MkRKcTw3d4 — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) July 28, 2021

2.

Ok, so you failed with the England team, and the RNLI fight isn’t going so well. Try an easy target next time. Go and pick on that fucker Attenborough. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) July 29, 2021

3.

rename all the RNLI lifeboats ‘Captain Tom’ and problem solved — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) July 29, 2021

4.

“I can’t believe Farage would have a go at the RNLI saving lives. He really is the lowest of the low” – all of Twitter.



“Hold my beer,” said Darren. “What about those b@st@rd guide dogs? We should drown them all…” — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) July 29, 2021

5.

Hard to get your head around being from a country where a globally-respected life-saving maritime rescue organisation made up largely of volunteers has to defend what it does because some in our country would prefer that people drowned. What on earth has happened to Britain? https://t.co/TAO8qyD8gg — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 28, 2021

6.

Her Majesty’s Government has the pleasure to announce the award of the Patel Cross, for services against migrants, to Lifeboatman 3rd Class Darren Grimes — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 29, 2021

7.

has Darren Grimes had a go at the Samaritans for saving lives yet — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 29, 2021

8.

Darren Grimes claims to be a Christian. Perhaps someone could ask him how he squares his contempt for human life with those purported and much broadcast values. pic.twitter.com/hhEc3ly9VX — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 29, 2021

9.

It takes a special kind of dumbass to neg lifeboats when we live on a *check notes* fucking island. — That Baratheon Girl 🍷💙🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ⚽🏉🌹 (@baratheongirl) July 29, 2021

10.

People: “Black Lives Matter”



Racists: “ALL LIVES MATTER”



RNLI: *saves people struggling at seas*



Racists: “WE DIDN’T MEAN THOSE LIVES” — Pullin’ Wall Street’s Shorts Down (@DJChizzles) July 29, 2021

11.

While the RNLI are great at salvaging all those lost at sea and about to be washed-up, even they won’t be able to help you and your career love. https://t.co/B26smRLxpL — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) July 28, 2021

12.

To carry out the Holocaust, the Nazis had to convince people that Jews and others were subhuman, vermin, undeserving of the same rights as others, even the right to live.



In unrelated news, Farage is continuing his campaign against the RNLI for saving refugees from drowning. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 29, 2021

13.

You’d think the people who are constantly told to get in the sea would be a little more cautious about picking fights with life boats — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 28, 2021

14.

Keep up the great work @RNLI because as some of your disparagers repeatedly told us All Lives Matter. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 29, 2021

15.

The U.K just 9 years ago:

The Olympics is showing the rest of the world what a vibrant, exciting, inclusive, multi-cultural place this is.



The U.K now:

British lifeboats for British people.

If illegal immigrants drown trying to get here then that’s their fault — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 29, 2021

16.

The UK I love is founded on compassion, fairness and generosity of spirit.



If you are attacking lifeboats, you are not a patriot. You are a moron. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 29, 2021

17.

Demonising the RNLI was something I never had on my UK meltdown bingo card, I must admit.

Next – guide dogs for blind people are secretly communicating with their cultural marxist friends via BLM-coded tail wags. — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) July 28, 2021

