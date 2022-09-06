The New York Times has published a video by Jonathan Pie, the fictional broadcast journalist.
However, a former aide for Margaret Thatcher has called the publication a “left-wing propaganda machine” after it went out.
“Unfortunately, Boris’s main achievement in office was to set the bar so low that anyone can now become Prime Minister – even Liz Truss,” Pie says during the clip.
Pie is then asked about the state of the nation in Britain. He says: “Well I mean it’s just s***. Everything is s***.”
“Look, look, I’m a proud Brit, but let’s face facts. Sorry there’s no other word for it, it’s just s***.”
“In a few weeks, our gas and electricity bills are going to triple. In January, they are going to triple,” he says.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Nile Gardiner, now Director of Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, said: “This is typical anti-Brexit, anti-British programming from the New York Times“.
“It’s the kind of video of Kremlin would put out about Britain,” he added. “It’s a deeply unpleasant propaganda video and bears no relation to reality.
“This video is full of outright lies combined with some real nastiness and unpleasantness. It’s a hatchet job video basically that paints a completely false picture of the United Kingdom.”
Oh, GB News correspondent Tom Harwood wasn’t happy either:
Does this reply put Harwood in his place?
Not everyone was so upset with the ‘left-wing’ New York Times for publishing the video:
