The New York Times has published a video by Jonathan Pie, the fictional broadcast journalist.

However, a former aide for Margaret Thatcher has called the publication a “left-wing propaganda machine” after it went out.

Pie video

“Unfortunately, Boris’s main achievement in office was to set the bar so low that anyone can now become Prime Minister – even Liz Truss,” Pie says during the clip.

Pie is then asked about the state of the nation in Britain. He says: “Well I mean it’s just s***. Everything is s***.”

“Look, look, I’m a proud Brit, but let’s face facts. Sorry there’s no other word for it, it’s just s***.”

“In a few weeks, our gas and electricity bills are going to triple. In January, they are going to triple,” he says.

Anti-British

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Nile Gardiner, now Director of Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, said: “This is typical anti-Brexit, anti-British programming from the New York Times“.

“It’s the kind of video of Kremlin would put out about Britain,” he added. “It’s a deeply unpleasant propaganda video and bears no relation to reality.

“This video is full of outright lies combined with some real nastiness and unpleasantness. It’s a hatchet job video basically that paints a completely false picture of the United Kingdom.”

Oh, GB News correspondent Tom Harwood wasn’t happy either:

Russia Today or the New York Times? Genuinely impossible to tell now. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) September 5, 2022

Does this reply put Harwood in his place?

How it started. How it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/PHYamzLajF — Guy Fawkes (@blunted_james) September 5, 2022

Watch

Reactions

Not everyone was so upset with the ‘left-wing’ New York Times for publishing the video:

Fucking hell this is so depressing. https://t.co/FTKudtPLhw — David Ames (@semadivad) September 6, 2022

At last a clear and concise description of what @BorisJohnson's Tory Government has done to the UK#EnoughIsEnough #ToriesDestroyingOurCountry https://t.co/M5B2KUN9gl — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) September 6, 2022

This about covers it. https://t.co/loiXqGdDgb — Katie As (@ka_ashy) September 6, 2022

👏👏👏 absolutely bang on https://t.co/0IxMet4bsY — Wee Mary (@MissM40906576) September 6, 2022

As others see us – New York Times says



"The Conservatives Made Everything in Britain Worse".



Liz Truss, fourth PM in seven years – "a nation falling apart at the seams".



Yet Tories, tabloid press and cronies can't see the crisis, made by Tory ideology.https://t.co/jN50UKJIsI — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) September 6, 2022

Britain is in a serious mess. Jonathan Pie is masterful here. You'll laugh as you cry, and feel that kinship we have with our ally. Something has to change in our world and it's not just in the US. This is a free @nytimes watch from me to you. #Britain https://t.co/oezfI9nftv — Linda Patch #FBR (@LindaPatch) September 5, 2022

