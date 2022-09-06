The debate over whether Joe Lycett should have been booked for Laura Kuenssberg’s first Sunday morning politics show spilt into the Commons today as MPs fumed at the BBC for inviting him on.

The Brummie funnyman joined No 10 staffer Cleo Watson and Labor’s Emily Thornberry to discuss Liz Truss’s response to the rising cost of living prices at the weekend.

Appearing on the political panel, Lycett brilliantly mocked its format, offering inane responses and ironically taking Liz Truss’ words as gospel.

The comic also pretended to be right-wing, blindly backing the incoherent energy policies proposed by the top Tory.

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

The exchange on the newly-launched Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show led to The Daily Mail publishing a front page with the headline: “Now BBC comic mocks Liz Truss,” with the article claiming “anti-Tory bias” from the corporation.

Lycett responded to the article as you’d imagine, saying he’ll be “off to the framers in the morning.”

I’ll be off to the framers in the morning pic.twitter.com/tJLFwtSnBU — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) September 4, 2022

The BBC’s decision to invite Lycett on the show has sparked outrage among the Tory party.

According to the National, a senior source told them: “That’s supposed to be a serious political programme. I think it made Laura Kuenssberg look stupid … I think it’s absurd.

“How could that possibly be the right thing for the BBC to do. If I was the BBC I would issue an apology and say we got it wrong, we made a mistake and we will go back to being a serious political programme.”

And it even spilt into the Commons today as MP Steve Brine hit out at the booking.

Watch the clip in full below:

A Tory MP actually sat in parliament and fumed that @joelycett made a joke about Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/0ZpB21m4SB — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 6, 2022

