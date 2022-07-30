Bosses at BP will likely be nervously eyeing the headlines that fellow energy giants Shell and Centrica generated this week as they prepare to present their own set of bumper profits.

The oil giant is expected to have made far more than twice of what it pocketed in profit a year ago.

It comes as bosses at Centrica and Shell were branded “money-grabbing” on one front page on Friday. “Profits in misery,” another said.

The businesses both combed in big profit increases as they benefited from higher prices for oil and gas around the world.

£1.34bn in profit.



Put another way, over last 6 months, every customer has paid £190 to fund profits and dividends.



It's not militant trade unions that are the problem. It's militant capitalism. https://t.co/SfCAM2FgaV — Paula Barker MP (@PaulaBarkerMP) July 28, 2022

Jack Monroe

With this in mind, Monroe appeared on Good Morning Britain and addressed these obscene profits.

Watch

With energy bills set to reach record highs this autumn, is it time for energy firms to start sharing their wealth?



Author and campaigner @BootstrapCook reacts to the profits energy firms have recorded and Centrica's decision to restore dividends as profits soar. pic.twitter.com/Ip552mtaay — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 29, 2022

She was also vocal on Twitter about it.

1.

I will continue to hold people in power to account by exposing their financial interests and obligations, because if they had nothing to hide, they’d be hiding nothing. Remember, he who pays the piper calls the tune, and some of these guys are racketeering a whole damn orchestra. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) July 29, 2022

2.

Imagine if all journalists asked their subjects:

– who funds you?

– what shares and investments do you hold?

– are you a landlord?

– who benefits?

and printed the truth (not necessarily the answers…) for context alongside every single thing they write about them. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) July 29, 2022

3.

I’m being contacted by media outlets about the energy companies record profits and my stance on this is very clear. As with supermarkets, while a single one of their customers is forced into poverty by their racketeering prices, not a penny should be paid in shareholder bonuses. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) July 28, 2022

4.

While a single one of their staff are forced to top up their poverty wages with taxpayer subsidised benefits and food banks, while a single person is self-disconnecting and/or using food banks, CEOs and senior management should not be awarding themselves 7 figure pay rises. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) July 28, 2022

Reaction

Do you agree with this?

Jack Monroe looks so tired of listening to the absolute bullshit that's coming out of the energy man's mouth — UVI (@Miss_U2day) July 29, 2022

