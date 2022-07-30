Saturday’s papers carry the ruling from the so-called Wagatha Christie saga between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, as well as the ongoing Tory contest for the premiership.

With Ms Truss’s tax plans seeing her consistently leading in polls, Mr Sunak performed a U-turn this week by promising to temporarily slash VAT on energy bills.

Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.

Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.

Libel

The Daily Star, the Daily Mirror, The Sun all react to the libel case which saw a judge rule in Mrs Rooney’s favour.

The Times, meanwhile, reports that Rishi Sunak’s campaign for the Tory leadership has been dealt “another blow” by Tom Tugendhat endorsing Liz Truss.

i Weekend also predicts the Foreign Secretary is on her way to No 10 as her rival “fails to make ground” despite a U-turn on tax cuts.

i Weekend: “Truss heads for No 10 as Sunak’s tax U-turn fails” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/byqdKxfigp — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 29, 2022

The bookmakers’ favourite is already “drawing up Thatcherite plans to give Number 10 more control over the economy”, The Daily Telegraph adds.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Truss plans Thatcherite shake-up of the Treasury’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Aq2ZBRMSbh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 29, 2022

Also on Ms Truss’ agenda, according to the Daily Express, is the “overhaul of mortgage rules”.

The Guardian adds that Mr Sunak is attempting to save his leadership bid by weighing into “culture war issues”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 30 July 2022: Desperate Sunak seeks to revive leadership bid pic.twitter.com/tctncLMXrt — The Guardian (@guardian) July 29, 2022

Elsewhere, The Independent reports record staff absences are piling pressure on the NHS.

The Daily Mail splash says “at least 17 million Britons” are facing hosepipe bans as the first wave of water restrictions are introduced.

And FT Weekend carries an interview with the head of CBI – who has warned that thousands of British companies are scrambling to find a new trade partner to replace China as concerns grow over economic and security threats of being tied to the superpower.

FT Weekend: “UK plc cutting ties with China, warns CBI boss” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PSnR3sfpdx — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 29, 2022

