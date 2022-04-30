How is Brexit going for you?
Well it seems Brexit explains 80% of UK inflation – and why it is here for the long run can be read here.
Also Brits have complained about the long queues at Spanish airports and claim Irish citizens are getting ‘preferential treatment.’
So in times of need you would turn to Rees-Mogg for some Brexit bonanza news surely?
Well maybe not.
Remain argument?
He appeared to accidentally make a strong Remain argument during a recent interview with ITV, where he called postponed Brexit measures “an act of self-harm”.
You see checks on food entering the UK that are supposed to be introduced in July were pushed back, not for the first time,to 2023.
“You’re admitting that this could save £1billion, which is admitting that checks would cost £1billion. I thought that post-Brexit checks were not going to be disruptive?” he was asked by the reporter.
“That’s why we’re not adopting them,” he replied. “This would have been an act of self-harm if we’d gone ahead with it.
“It would have increased costs for people and we are trying to reduce costs… free trade is hugely advantageous to consumers.”
Watch
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Related: Neil Parish has mentioned broadband in the Commons 58 times – mainly concerning slow connection speeds