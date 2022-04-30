How is Brexit going for you?

Well it seems Brexit explains 80% of UK inflation – and why it is here for the long run can be read here.

Also Brits have complained about the long queues at Spanish airports and claim Irish citizens are getting ‘preferential treatment.’

So in times of need you would turn to Rees-Mogg for some Brexit bonanza news surely?

Well maybe not.

Remain argument?

He appeared to accidentally make a strong Remain argument during a recent interview with ITV, where he called postponed Brexit measures “an act of self-harm”.

You see checks on food entering the UK that are supposed to be introduced in July were pushed back, not for the first time,to 2023.

“You’re admitting that this could save £1billion, which is admitting that checks would cost £1billion. I thought that post-Brexit checks were not going to be disruptive?” he was asked by the reporter.

“That’s why we’re not adopting them,” he replied. “This would have been an act of self-harm if we’d gone ahead with it.

“It would have increased costs for people and we are trying to reduce costs… free trade is hugely advantageous to consumers.”

Watch

Allowing the government's own Brexit deal to be fully implemented "would have been an act of self harm," says Jacob Rees-Mogg. pic.twitter.com/JnVDRPporC — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 28, 2022

Reactions

Brexit opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg says implementing in full the “oven ready Brexit deal” negotiated, signed & sold by Boris Johnson to the public & Parliament as a negotiating triumph would be…



“an act of self harm”



Watch in disbelief pic.twitter.com/tPXRKsM0eg — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) April 29, 2022

I didn't have 'Jacob Rees Mogg admits Brexit is a complete failure' on my 2022 bingo cardpic.twitter.com/QG5JSCQW0n — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 29, 2022

Even a stopped clock etc. https://t.co/yn8GSCZqS3 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) April 28, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said that the reason the UK government has decided to delay the next round of Brexit red tape is because it would be “an act of self-harm”. Write your own punchline, folks. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) April 28, 2022

