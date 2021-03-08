Last week the Government unlawfully failed to publish details of more than 500 coronavirus-related contracts within the required time, the High Court has said. Many people would say the Government’s response to the pandemic was not handled well.

The Good Law Project took legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for its “wholesale failure” to disclose details of contracts agreed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government is required by law to publish a “contract award notice” within 30 days of the award of any contracts for public goods or services worth more than £120,000.

At a hearing last month, the Good Law Project argued there had been a “dismal” failure by the DHSC to comply with the obligation.

It also claimed the Government was breaching its own transparency policy, which requires the publication of details of public contracts worth more than £10,000.

Sketch

Now a comedy video – created by parody Michael Gove Twitter account and freelance art director Benjamin Harvey – sees a line up of PM, Anne Widdecombe and Matt Hancock and more battle it out over the task of keeping the UK as safe as possible during the pandemic.

You can watch (below) and see how “Team Net Worth” and “Team Excess Mortality” got on with their task.

***NEW***



***The Tories Season Two***



Have any of them got what it takes to become the next Apprentice?!#TheTories pic.twitter.com/CVYVHfwPp9 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) March 1, 2021

