★★★★☆

I am unsure what the title Lucky refers to in this unnerving slasher movie, as Brea Grant’s May’s experience is anything but that. Getting stuck in a time loop of perpetual dread in anticipation of an attacker to break in night after night, with no powers to stop it, doesn’t sound very fortunate by any definition. Yet this absurdly surreal horror with its comedic undertones – written by Grant and directed by Natasha Kermani- is thoroughly entertaining proposition, nonetheless.

An averagely bad day turns into an abysmally bizarre night, when May is awoken by an intruder in the house. Waking up her husband Ted (Dhruv Uday Singh), he inexplicably proclaims the intrusion is regular occurrence and proceeds to locate the gel masked perpetrator, effortlessly striking him down, only for him to instantly disappear. And then the whole thing is repeated the next night and the night after and one after that, morphing the storyline into this tormenting groundhog scenario.

In a bizarre move Ted takes off the very next day of the first attack, after a seemingly minor argument, leaving May to fend against the attacker on her own. This odd behaviour starts to fracture the façade of what we are we are watching. Further augmented by close-up shots of the killer’s face and his vacant veneer and the ease in which May defeats him – even plotting various ways to kill him.

The recurring nocturnal events start to reap havoc to her daily life. As her increasingly disorientated state is reflected in the film’s space-out pace, an abstractness begins to creep in. As we watch May’s internal world materialise in real time; this bogeyman becomes emblematic of a myriad of threatening forces in her own life. From the daily nagging misogynistic microaggressions, troubling feelings of guilt and fear or a haunting traumatic past.

Whatever the impetus of May’s anxieties, the way in which they manifest into this menacing figure and the ensuing psychological turmoil makes for a clever experimentation with the horror genre. Granted various plot points leave you questioning the validity and the direction of things, but it does pay off eventually. Not that it resolves itself into a tidy ending or that May undergoes a miraculous transformation, far from it. But more for May’s ludicrously scary journey to self-acceptance.

Lucky was released on Shudder on 4 March 2021.