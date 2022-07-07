As we all know by now Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister.

The outgoing PM needs to spend another 28 days in the post before he can say he outlasted Theresa May.

Mr Johnson has clocked up 1,079 days of his premiership, but Mrs May managed 1,106 days in the job between 2016 and 2019.

If the prime minister can remain in office until August 4th, despite signalling his intention to resign, he will have outrun his immediate predecessor.

However, it is worth looking back at something from last night before he finally quit.

GB News‘ Dan Wootton took to Twitter and went on a rant.

He wrote: “If there’s ever been a day to feel depressed about the state of the MSM and political establishment, this is it. This is all just a parlour game to them. Not to me. A special show coming up on @GBNEWS at 9pm with no spin and no bias. PLUS: Stanley Johnson live in the studio.”

Yes, we checked and double-checked it wasn’t some identical parody account, but nope it was the man Dan himself.

Here he is!

Coming up very shortly on @DanWootton Tonight on @GBNEWS…an exclusive sit down interview with the Prime Minister’s father Stanley Johnson. pic.twitter.com/HZhrenVSXC — Lucy Jones (@ByLucyJones) July 6, 2022

Here is some of the clips.

'Is there anything that could make Boris resign?'



'I don't see it, I absolutely don't see it'



Boris Johnson's father, Stanley, doesn't believe anything could force the PM to fall on his sword.



💻 GB News YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/XH8CeuQ7Wj — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 6, 2022

Really?

'The Conservative Party is tearing itself apart in a fit of madness'



Boris Johnson's father, Stanley, tells Dan Wootton that the slew of Tory resignations designed to force the PM from office is 'complete madness.' pic.twitter.com/fWexUtDiPr — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 6, 2022

Cringe?

'I'm sorry to say in front of Stanley – the man's toast'



Rod Liddle says Boris Johnson cannot retain the office of Prime Minister.



💻 GB News YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/THrEssr6cP — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 6, 2022

He tweeted this in the last hour.

So they got him in the end.

Even Boris Johnson – the PM who delivered Brexit, smashed the Red Wall, led us out of devastating lockdowns and became the most important ally to Ukraine – couldn’t sustain the relentless attacks from the MSM, establishment and remoaner blob. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) July 7, 2022

Reactions

1.

You gotta laugh,GB news with Dan Wotton has a tagline of No Bias,No Spin, No Censorship.

As he interviews Stanley Johnson ( His Dad ) on the situation at Downing Street.

😂😂😂 — Darren (@Darren75389220) July 6, 2022

2.

Just hours after talking about "no bias, Dan wrote this https://t.co/kxtq13Hgbc pic.twitter.com/Jf0t7QFD3v — Andy Blackaby-Iles (he/him) (@ronde_de_jambon) July 7, 2022

3.

No ‘Parlour Games’ at Gbeebies , they interviewed…

Checks notes…. Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson’s dad . 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/JxLZAlch63 — Elaine (@NotaBot1976) July 7, 2022

4.

I sometimes want to applaud someone who manages to put an opinion in a tweet, then contradict that opinion in the same tweet. It’s next level stupidity. https://t.co/yYDI1Iypb4 pic.twitter.com/cvLQbcpqPD — Scott (@Scottybhoy07) July 7, 2022

5.

No spin and no bias..



Just the Prime Ministers own father. https://t.co/NHuiLIBCvN pic.twitter.com/ohxfsVIO6W — Ryan Johnson (@RyanJohnson94) July 7, 2022

6.

No bias.



“Please welcome, the Prime Minister’s dad!” https://t.co/vMJfJ7N2cT — dans la poubelle 🚮 (@BumfacePeter) July 7, 2022

7.

Bored at the airport, here's a 6.30am tweet. If the 'alternative' news sources are telling you to ignore 'mainstream media' and then propose a balenced programme by bringing in the fucking Prime Minister's DAD, maybe they're not a news source at all. https://t.co/OgMW4y0vtn — Joe Langridge-Brown (@NBTJoe) July 7, 2022

8.

It's the undertone of desperation that really makes this tweet. Also, here's Boris's dad in the studio to provide some desperately-needed unbiased commentary. https://t.co/02dW1Q9vjn — Russell Brown (@publicaddress) July 6, 2022

9.

Pretty sure having the prime minister’s dad in for a chat counts as bias, Dan, but sure go off I guess… https://t.co/0R1sFIgKw7 — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) July 6, 2022

10.

“No bias, but we’ve got the Prime Minister’s Dad on.”



This guy is such a spiv. And a div. A DivSpiv. https://t.co/sU5zckMAWx — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) July 7, 2022

