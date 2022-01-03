The Met, yes those loveable lot, have really annoyed people, again.

This time they have posted a video of mainly white police officers conducting random drug swabs in Shoreditch, East London.

In a tweet, the Met Police shared the footage and said officers were performing the tests on members of the public to ensure “the night time economy” is safe.

They explained: “Taskforce Officers were out recently doing drug swabs in Shoreditch as part of a wider operation to ensure the night time economy is a safe place for all.”

Watch

Taskforce Officers were out recently doing drug swabs in Shoreditch as part of a wider operation to ensure the night time economy is a safe place for all pic.twitter.com/UtMbayPwpt — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 2, 2022

Reactions

This video has caused an uproar from all sections of the nation.

1.

Stabbings and assault are rife, but this is a priority?



Horribly invasive and illiberal too https://t.co/hu2znC9rt3 — Ben Kelly (@TheScepticIsle) January 3, 2022

2.

This doesn't look very legal. If a police officer asks you to do a drug swab for no reason, just refuse. https://t.co/R3xgWlpTLB — Max Daly (@Narcomania) January 2, 2022

3.

So, you'll happily force innocent people to prove their innocence, but won't even investigate people that have been proven to be guilty? 🤔 — The Endless Death (@TheEndlessDeat1) January 2, 2022

4.

Can you please provide the criteria your officers used to determine who to swab, the number of people swabbed and the number of positive results for each drug tested for? For avoidance of doubt, this is a Freedom of Information request — Matt Eason (@matteason) January 2, 2022

5.

Have you tried doing this in House of Commons? — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) January 2, 2022

6.

So it’s a campaign of unlawful harassment of young people set to a cheesy backbeat. While proof of criminality in high places is ignored.

We see you. — Anselm (@ImpostorNemesis) January 2, 2022

7.

Apart from whether this is even legal and the clear risks of disproportionality in application, how exactly does this pantomime reduce drug harm in the night time economy? https://t.co/ISkaLAzETr — Caroline Russell (@CarolineRussell) January 3, 2022

8.

I have a lot of questions.

– is this even legal?

– what are the grounds for swabbing people?

– how are people selected?

– what happens if someone tests positive but isn’t in possession?

– who thought it was a good idea to tweet this? https://t.co/VkyKbR6Obm — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) January 2, 2022

9.

Bit weird, because if they had drugs already in their system it would be a historic crime and we know you don’t investigate those. — Kim M-C (@KimM_C) January 2, 2022

Related: Watch: New Peter Stefanovic clip slams PM as he is cleared of breaching ministerial code…again