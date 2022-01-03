Lord Frost send a cheery well done to newly honoured Brexit negotiators.
It comes as the DUP have said there will be “major implications” at Stormont if the Foreign Secretary fails to swiftly set a formal deadline to end negotiations with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Days after the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed “London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe over the protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Liz Truss needed to provide a “clear date” for ending the talks.
“We need a clear date now, we need a clear timeline in which there is an expectation of real progress or the Government takes the action that is necessary,” Sir Jeffrey told The Sunday Telegraph.
So you would think handing our gongs, when Brexit is at the very best limping along, isn’t maybe the best idea?
Well not according to Lord Frost who recently jumped the Brexit ship and resigned from his post.
He tweeted: “Huge congratulations to everyone from the British negotiating team from 2020 who received an honour this New Year. I’m very glad to see proper recognition for those who worked so hard and did such a brilliant job for our country. They really deserve it.”
Reactions
Well not everyone was feeling his sentiment and he was hung out to dry on-line.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Related: ‘Brexit Batalion:’ Blistering thread looks into exclusive celebratory dinner