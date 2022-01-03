Lord Frost send a cheery well done to newly honoured Brexit negotiators.

It comes as the DUP have said there will be “major implications” at Stormont if the Foreign Secretary fails to swiftly set a formal deadline to end negotiations with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Days after the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed “London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe over the protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Liz Truss needed to provide a “clear date” for ending the talks.

“We need a clear date now, we need a clear timeline in which there is an expectation of real progress or the Government takes the action that is necessary,” Sir Jeffrey told The Sunday Telegraph.

So you would think handing our gongs, when Brexit is at the very best limping along, isn’t maybe the best idea?

Well not according to Lord Frost who recently jumped the Brexit ship and resigned from his post.

He tweeted: “Huge congratulations to everyone from the British negotiating team from 2020 who received an honour this New Year. I’m very glad to see proper recognition for those who worked so hard and did such a brilliant job for our country. They really deserve it.”

Reactions

Well not everyone was feeling his sentiment and he was hung out to dry on-line.

1.

Enjoy it while it lasts. Because it won’t be long. Soon enough your historic betrayal of our country will be all too clear and you will be a very short but desperately mediocre footnote in our national diminishment. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) January 1, 2022

2.

3.

Hey everyone, I just spent a year telling you the brilliant agreement I negotiated is actually dogshit, and then resigned because its obvious there's no solution to the problem I caused.



Can me and all my enablers please have a medal, a chocolate mouse, and some balloons? https://t.co/rHQTYBmD0J — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) January 1, 2022

4.

Do parody accounts get blue ticks now? https://t.co/FY81WL1N1o — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) January 1, 2022

5.

Congratulations to everyone involved in doing twice as much damage to the economy as the pandemic!



🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🍾🍾🍾 https://t.co/KutOHhICxe — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) January 1, 2022

6.

Already strong candidate for the 2022 Comedy Tweet of the Year! — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) January 1, 2022

7.

Taking the piss to the end ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 1, 2022

8.

From the man who ran away screaming having thrown his toys out of the pram ….sit down and be quiet you ridiculous, inept, coward — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) January 2, 2022

9.

I’m a florist from today every STEM of flowers needs a plant passport and photo sanitary certificate to enter the UK, how can you be proud of this??? — Amanda (@flirty4flowers) January 1, 2022

10.

Yeah… they did brilliantly ! (said no one, except you) pic.twitter.com/QWPyXSPRaj — Brexit is a terrible mistake (@Brexit_Mistake) January 2, 2022

11.

Great parody account. I nearly fell for it, but quickly realized that no sane person would write such gibberish. Oh, wait … !!! — Sarah Pegg🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#RepublicofScotland (@sarahpegg9) January 1, 2022

12.

So have I got this right, you are lauding the guys who were attempting to re negotiate the oven ready deal you in fact negotiated and was ennobled for? — Jacq Dodman 🇪🇺 (@jacqdodman) January 1, 2022

