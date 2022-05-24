Images showing Boris Johnson raising a glass at a leaving party in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions have sparked fresh allegations that he lied to Parliament.

ITV News published four images on Monday showing the Prime Minister with a drink in his hand while standing behind a table littered with wine bottles and food.

The pictures were taken at a leaving party for then-director of communications Lee Cain on November 13 2020, eight days after Mr Johnson imposed England’s second national coronavirus lockdown.

Banned

For four weeks, people were banned from social mixing, other than to meet one person outside.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross demanded the Prime Minister explain why he believes his behaviour was “acceptable” when most will think the pictures “seem unjustifiable and wrong”.

Labour said the images show there is “no doubt now” that Mr Johnson “lied” to Parliament when he repeatedly insisted all rules had been followed in Downing Street.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “While the British public were making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law.

“Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking – there’s no doubt now, he lied.

“Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.”

Video

Well, you can make your own mind up as a clip of Cathrine West asking the PM about the gathering at Downing Street has gone viral again

At the time the PM replied: “No, but I’m sure whatever happened the guidance was followed & the rules were followed at all times.”

Catherine West – Was there a party in Downing Street on the the 13th of November?



Boris Johnson – No, but I'm sure whatever happened the guidance was followed & the rules were followed at all times.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/gp7iYS7aRf — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 8, 2021

