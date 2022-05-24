The front pages of today’s newspapers focus on a photograph that has emerged of the prime minister raising a toast at a No 10 lockdown party.
The Independent says the pictures, which ran in an ITV exclusive, have thrown Boris Johnson’s premiership “deeper into peril”.
The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph and Metro look at the Metropolitan Police’s decision not to fine the PM for the event.
The Times runs comments that Mr Johnson misled the Commons over the incident.
The i says the Prime Minister is waiting to judge the reaction from the public and his own MPs, while The Guardian warns of “fresh danger” for the PM.
The Daily Mirror asks: “How did he get away with this?”
The Daily Star jokes “it’s defo not a party”.
But there was one notable exception.
The Daily Mail chose to ignore the news entirely.
Marina Pukiss said: “Can we even call it a newspaper if it doesn’t report the news?”
