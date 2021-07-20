Nigel Farage debuted his new GB News show on Freedom Day yesterday, leaving many to wonder what could possibly go wrong?

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader was given a prime-time show as the channel tries to revive its faltering ratings, which slumped to zero at some points last week.

But his show got off to a rocky start as it was beset by mistakes and “mind-numblingly boring” commentary, according to one critic.

Others were left questioning how “this man change the world” as he failed to inspire.

Anti-lockdown protests

A report from the anti-lockdown protests at Westminster seemed to sum the show up.

Tom Harwood had been sent down to see what was going on, but struggled to report back as foul-mouthed demonstrators continually interrupted him.

The protestor began branding Tom as “scum” and “w****r” than appeared to also shout ‘nazi,’ off-screen.

He attempted to carry on with the news segment, telling Farage: “At the moment, the police are trying to clear the streets, trying to clear the roads.

“But there have been some people who’ve been trying to obstruct them,” Tom said, but he soon became drowned out.

Farage then took action and decided to end his report there.

Cutting him off, Nigel said: “Okay, Tom, I’m sorry, I don’t want to cut you off, I really don’t.”

Watch

Pretty awful stuff on Nigel Farage’s new GB News show. Tom Harwood is put on air with a woman screaming abuse at him, with an anti-vaxx banner in the background pic.twitter.com/u5XhmvP3hA — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) July 19, 2021

Tom Harwood later tweeted: “Great advert for those who want their protests reported.”

Great advert for those who want their protests reported 👍 https://t.co/7RL3mYDml8 — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) July 19, 2021

Reactions

1.

This is literally the Britain Nigel Farage and Tom Harwood created! pic.twitter.com/was0Mpar83 — *Followed by 96k Anti-Tories* (@MarieAnnUK) July 19, 2021

2.

GB News cuts to the “anti-lockdown protest” outside Downing Street. And there’s a woman behind Tom Harwood screaming that “he’s Nazi scum and a fucking paedo protector”. Boy, the reaping is not as fun as the sowing, is it? — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) July 19, 2021

3.

This was Tom Harwood broadcasting live during Nigel Farage’s show on GB News.



When Farage & Harwood are MSM ‘scum’ & ‘paedo protectors’ you have to wonder just how far through the looking glass we are

pic.twitter.com/Jz7HjEgf46 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) July 19, 2021

