Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is the latest figure to get the AC-12 treatment, in a spoof video that will have you laughing and angry in equal measure.
The video shared by the campaign group Led By Donkeys.
The under-fire police chief is grilled by Ted Hastings, who asks her: “who exactly does the Metropolitan Police work for ma’am? Our citizens, or Boris Johnson?”
“Downing Street,” Ms Dick replies.
The video, which edits the Dick into an episode of the hit BBC show has been viewed over 1.7 million times since it was uploaded.
Stitch-up
As the parygate fiasco continues Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “A stitch-up between the Met leadership and No 10 will damage our politics for generations, and it looks like it is happening right in front of our eyes.”
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford called for the report to be published “in full and undoctored without further delay”.
“People are understandably concerned that this increasingly looks like a cover-up,” he added.
Further legal experts including Adam Wagner, a human rights barrister who is an expert on Covid regulations, questioned how a “factual” inquiry could possibly prejudice a criminal investigation.
Nazir Afzal, a former chief Crown prosecutor for the North West, said: “This is absolute nonsense from the Met Police. A purely factual report by Sue Gray cannot possibly prejudice a police investigation.”
Watch
