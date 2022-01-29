Oil companies Shell and BP are raking in more than £7billion profit between them in just three months, while households are reeling from a cost of living crisis, reports the Mirror today.

The bumper haul will reignite calls for a windfall tax on firms.

Analysts expect it to reveal profits of almost £4.3billion – equivalent to just over £32,000 an hour, or the same as an average NHS nurse earns in a year. It means that every second the firms are making £900.

It comes as People are blaming high energy bills on energy company profiteering, the Russian government cutting supplies, and a growing demand for gas globally, a survey suggested.

Just 13% of those quizzed thought green levies and taxes were among the factors most to blame for high energy bills, polling for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) revealed.

That compares with more than a third (34%) who pointed the finger at profiteering by energy companies as one of the main factors behind rising bills, the survey of more than 2,000 people by Opinium Research found.

Thread

With this in mind a Richard Black Senior Associate at The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) , a non-profit initiative that supports informed debate on energy and climate issues, wrote a blistering thread about the energy crisis in the UK, and if it is actually as worrying as we are told.

1.

THREAD: Something curious turns up in the gas statistics released this morning by government — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

2.

Curious because at a time of eye-wateringly high gas prices, with Vladimir Putin at the Ukraine's door, with warnings of dire outcomes everywhere and the oil industry telling us that continuing UK oil and gas extraction is necessary for energy security https://t.co/icJYRGdvcY — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

3.

…at a time when politicians like @RobertJenrick https://t.co/IqJAFr1Rop are urging 'us' to increase 'our production' of oil and gas to avoid exposure to internationally-sparked price hikes… — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

4.

…and when supporters of #fracking say 'gas is the only answer' and the sensible response is to get drilling https://t.co/w81Jib7QY5… — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

5.

…against this rhetorical backdrop painting British-produced gas as the only commodity standing between us and every Apocalyptic horseman… — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

6.

…the stats show that the UK has been exporting unusually large amounts of gas. Yes, you read that right – exporting — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

7.

The UK energy statistics tables https://t.co/j3iu12gaTb show that in the last three months for which data is available (Sept-Nov) – a period after the current 'crisis' entered full swing – the UK exported 31,975 GWh of gas — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

8.

The figure for the same three months of 2020 was 15,830 – about half as much. OK, you may say, but that was in Covid times so maybe that's the anomaly… except that the 2019 figure was 19,633; and for 2018, 16,439. This winter is the clear outlier — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

9.

So why, at a time when Britain is apparently crying out for gas, is this happening? Well… for the fairly obvious reason that the gas doesn't belong to the British public or the British government, but to whichever company gets it out of the ground — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

10.

And as any company would, they're selling it for the best price they can get. Which happens to be, for large volumes of it, by sending it through the pipeline into Belgium and the Netherlands — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

11.

This is utterly normal corporate behaviour, and completely to be expected. But it sure knocks a massive hole in the argument that Britain needs 'its own' gas production for energy security — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

12.

In reality there is no 'our gas'. It is extracted from rock in British territory: but the companies don't have to be British, nor the investors, nor the supply chain. It's not directed by the British government or used by the British people. It's 'the company's gas', not 'ours' — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

13.

Fracking wouldn't change this. Nor would increasing North Sea production, were that even feasible. Unless you want to argue for state ownership of the gas produced, it will always get sold where the profit margin is biggest… — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

14.

…and energy security will always depend on UK companies (not the government) paying the market price — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

15.

So, argue for continuing UK oil and gas production on the basis of jobs, balance of payments or whatever argument you want, but… please let's not have any more of this 'increasing UK production is essential at a time of crisis'. Because the export figures tell a different story — Richard Black (@_richardblack) January 27, 2022

Related: Downing Street party fiends can pay fines to avoid police interviews