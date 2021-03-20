Thousands of lockdown protestors on Saturday amid criticism of the police’s handling of the Sarah Everard vigil last week.

Thousands of protesters, including Piers Corbyn and Laurence Fox, marched through the streets of London.

The Met said on yesterday it was aware of several protests planned for Saturday in breach of lockdown rules banning gatherings of more than two people from different households.

The force said a “significant policing operation” would be in place in central London throughout the day

“Those gathering will be encouraged to return home, if they do not, they face necessary and proportionate enforcement action,” it said.

“This could be a fixed penalty notice, or arrest.

Oxford Street

The protest started at Hyde Park and continued onto Oxford Street, despite organised protests breaching lockdown measures.

Taking to Twitter, the Met Police said: “Met officers are engaging with those gathering around Piccadilly and other areas of central London to protest, explaining that we remain in a public health crisis and urging people to disperse or go home.”

Met officers are engaging with those gathering around Piccadilly and other areas of central London to protest, explaining that we remain in a public health crisis and urging people to disperse or go home. pic.twitter.com/rXi5odvRHV — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) March 20, 2021

It comes as more than 60 MPs and peers have signed a letter warning that allowing the police to criminalise people for protesting is “is not acceptable and is arguably not lawful”.

Signatories include the Tory MPs Sir Charles Walker, Steve Baker, Sir Christopher Chope and Sir Desmond Swayne and the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

Watch

Actor Laurence Fox, who recently announced he was joining the London mayoral race on an anti-lockdown ticket, was seen among the protesters https://t.co/FhbzUITOjH pic.twitter.com/z9eJciazh1 — LBC (@LBC) March 20, 2021

Watch till the end.



The Public have had enough.



Anti-lockdown protests #London.pic.twitter.com/yulFIoj3hm — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) March 20, 2021

#London anti-lockdown protesters boo the police outside 10 Downing Street, where the prime minister’s office is. The Metropolitan Police have been heavily criticized for their shut down of some protests. pic.twitter.com/zJ3sfGgOQp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 20, 2021

“Perhaps the women who attended last week’s vigil for a murdered young woman should have taken off their masks and pretended to be an anti-Lockdown protest if they didn’t want to be violently broken up by the Met Police. Current protest marching through London.”

Perhaps the women who attended last week's vigil for a murdered young woman should have taken off their masks and pretended to be an anti-Lockdown protest if they didn't want to be violently broken up by the Met Police.



Current protest marching through London 👇 pic.twitter.com/3FZZXx6Fgl — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 20, 2021

Lawrence Fox is taking part on the Anti Lockdown protest in central London.



He said the 1st thing he'd do as Mayor is: "Make protests legal."



Mr Fox clearly doesn't understand what the London Mayor's powers are. 🤦‍♂️



Also, #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/gELheLQeJ2 — Alex Tiffin – FND, BPD (@RespectIsVital) March 20, 2021

2/ @MetPoliceEvents are currently escorting anti lockdown protesters through central London.



Suddenly they're not very keen on wrestling people to the ground…. pic.twitter.com/A2KVjnTgXn — Alex Tiffin – FND, BPD (@RespectIsVital) March 20, 2021

10/ For over an hour and half @MetPoliceEvents have quietly escorted the #londonprotest through Central London.



Little to no intervention…. pic.twitter.com/OSmP8BSttd — Alex Tiffin – FND, BPD (@RespectIsVital) March 20, 2021

