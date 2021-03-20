Thousands of lockdown protestors on Saturday amid criticism of the police’s handling of the Sarah Everard vigil last week.
Thousands of protesters, including Piers Corbyn and Laurence Fox, marched through the streets of London.
The Met said on yesterday it was aware of several protests planned for Saturday in breach of lockdown rules banning gatherings of more than two people from different households.
The force said a “significant policing operation” would be in place in central London throughout the day
“Those gathering will be encouraged to return home, if they do not, they face necessary and proportionate enforcement action,” it said.
“This could be a fixed penalty notice, or arrest.
Oxford Street
The protest started at Hyde Park and continued onto Oxford Street, despite organised protests breaching lockdown measures.
Taking to Twitter, the Met Police said: “Met officers are engaging with those gathering around Piccadilly and other areas of central London to protest, explaining that we remain in a public health crisis and urging people to disperse or go home.”
Met officers are engaging with those gathering around Piccadilly and other areas of central London to protest, explaining that we remain in a public health crisis and urging people to disperse or go home. pic.twitter.com/rXi5odvRHV— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) March 20, 2021
It comes as more than 60 MPs and peers have signed a letter warning that allowing the police to criminalise people for protesting is “is not acceptable and is arguably not lawful”.
Signatories include the Tory MPs Sir Charles Walker, Steve Baker, Sir Christopher Chope and Sir Desmond Swayne and the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.
Watch
Actor Laurence Fox, who recently announced he was joining the London mayoral race on an anti-lockdown ticket, was seen among the protesters https://t.co/FhbzUITOjH pic.twitter.com/z9eJciazh1— LBC (@LBC) March 20, 2021
Watch till the end.— Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) March 20, 2021
The Public have had enough.
Anti-lockdown protests #London.pic.twitter.com/yulFIoj3hm
#London anti-lockdown protesters boo the police outside 10 Downing Street, where the prime minister’s office is. The Metropolitan Police have been heavily criticized for their shut down of some protests. pic.twitter.com/zJ3sfGgOQp— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 20, 2021
#London anti-lockdown protesters boo the police outside 10 Downing Street, where the prime minister’s office is. The Metropolitan Police have been heavily criticized for their shut down of some protests. pic.twitter.com/zJ3sfGgOQp— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 20, 2021
“Perhaps the women who attended last week’s vigil for a murdered young woman should have taken off their masks and pretended to be an anti-Lockdown protest if they didn’t want to be violently broken up by the Met Police. Current protest marching through London.”
Perhaps the women who attended last week's vigil for a murdered young woman should have taken off their masks and pretended to be an anti-Lockdown protest if they didn't want to be violently broken up by the Met Police.— Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 20, 2021
Current protest marching through London 👇 pic.twitter.com/3FZZXx6Fgl
Lawrence Fox is taking part on the Anti Lockdown protest in central London.— Alex Tiffin – FND, BPD (@RespectIsVital) March 20, 2021
He said the 1st thing he'd do as Mayor is: "Make protests legal."
Mr Fox clearly doesn't understand what the London Mayor's powers are. 🤦♂️
Also, #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/gELheLQeJ2
2/ @MetPoliceEvents are currently escorting anti lockdown protesters through central London.— Alex Tiffin – FND, BPD (@RespectIsVital) March 20, 2021
Suddenly they're not very keen on wrestling people to the ground…. pic.twitter.com/A2KVjnTgXn
10/ For over an hour and half @MetPoliceEvents have quietly escorted the #londonprotest through Central London.— Alex Tiffin – FND, BPD (@RespectIsVital) March 20, 2021
Little to no intervention…. pic.twitter.com/OSmP8BSttd
Related: ‘Extremely unlikely’ that overseas summer holidays will happen this year
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .