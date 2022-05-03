Boris Johnson isn’t having the best time in the run up to the local elections, with the latest Question Time audience giving him a real roasting.

Question Time host Fiona Bruce was joined by Conservative MP Mims Davies, Labour MP Jon Ashworth, Liberal Democrats MP Ed Davey, Telegraph journalist Camilla Tominey and entrepreneur Bejay Mulenga.

One audience member said: “I think this feeds into the whole issue of the loss of morality in the current Government.

“I mean when you’ve got a leader that smirks and lies to the public and lies to Parliament and then tries to cover up the Owen Paterson debacle and then you’ve got the thing with Angela Rayner going on, is it surprising that people in his party think he can get away with things.”

He added: “There’s just a loss of morals and standards in Parliament in general.”

