Former Labour leader and PM Tony Blair was on show at the Accession Council ceremony.

However, it was a video of Blair that had people in stitches.

There was also a picture of the former Labour leaders, minus Jeremy Corbyn who didn’t attend.

Here they are, reckon they could be slagging off Corbyn?

this is *peak* “bitching about a colleague pose” from every single person in this photo pic.twitter.com/gOF0cskWvk — Agnes (@agnesfrim) September 10, 2022

Harsh on Miliband?!

“And then he ate bacon sandwich like an absolute buffoon” pic.twitter.com/d4oFoemm5f — Legs (@L3GSV) September 10, 2022

Brown

It comes as former prime minister Gordon Brown admitted he could be left “embarrassed” during meetings with the Queen, revealing the former monarch was often better informed about current affairs than he was.

He recalled how the Queen questioned “why have these bankers got it all wrong” in 2008, when the financial crash led to the UK entering recession.

Mr Brown, who was prime minister between 2007 and 2010, told how Elizabeth II “actually knew better about what was happening to the country” than he did during his time in Number 10.

Blair video

1.

When the MDMA kicks in. pic.twitter.com/cO3vo8A42I — cluedont (@cluedont) September 11, 2022

2.

Gets a lot of stick but he’s still out there every day looking for those WMDs pic.twitter.com/Gqmz2Ifhp7 — Dan (@thebiffboff) September 10, 2022

3.

Acting all innocent after farting in the elevator pic.twitter.com/9qorvlt8fq — Taffin (@Ballymoran) September 10, 2022

4.

The spitting image puppets are so realistic these days https://t.co/eNPZ0nrsSm — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) September 11, 2022

5.

6.

