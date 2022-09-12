Liz Truss will be attending three ceremonies across the UK with King Charles III and not going on a country-wide “tour”, Number 10 has said.

It comes as there was anger that it seemed the new PM was on some sort of tour.

As we struggle with the cost of living crisis and the apparent lack of work Boris Johnson did in his final weeks, the country needs the levers of government to be working harder than ever.

The Prime Minister is to accompany the King on his tour of the UK in the coming days.



He is to visit Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff — and Liz Truss will be with him.https://t.co/LtQPovoYzS — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) September 10, 2022

Liz Truss will accompany Charles & Camilla on UK tour next week: Edinburgh Monday, Tuesday Belfast & Wales Friday “to support king” at “significant moment of national mourning”, No. 10 says. — Jon Craig (@joncraig) September 10, 2022

“It’s not a requirement, but the Prime Minister believes it’s important to be present for what is a significant moment of national mourning around the United Kingdom,“ a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Truss under fire

Liz Truss has been accused of behaving “improperly” towards the Civil Service – threatening its traditional independence – by a former top Whitehall mandarin.

Lord Butler, who served as cabinet secretary under Margaret Thatcher, Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair, warned the actions of the new administration could “corrupt” the system of government.

The peer strongly condemned the sacking of the most senior official at the Treasury, permanent secretary Sir Tom Scholar, on the first day of the new administration, saying it was “very unusual and very regrettable”.

Reactions

The news that Truss might be on tour didn’t go down that well…

1.

Why is Liz Truss going on the Royal Tour?



How much will it cost taxpayers?



'While she is not required to be present, she believes it is important to be present'https://t.co/SCwkGWDEMu — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) September 11, 2022

2.

This thread is well worth reading on Twitter.

I had decided that I would leave aside discussion of the monarchy and its role in our society until the Queen’s funeral had passed. But now that her death is being used by politicians to further their aims I have changed my mind. A thread…. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) September 11, 2022

3.

Whoever is advising the new monarch needs to be sacked, this is a very bad move & will not go down well in the home nations — jackie (@jackie06113586) September 11, 2022

4.

I thought Monarchy and Politics were separate? https://t.co/6YA9jTLRv2 — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) September 12, 2022

5.

Not really @trussliz haven't you got pressing issues to be getting on with back at base #ClimateActionNow https://t.co/vul3gbKdNU — Rachel Smith-Lyte (@SmithLyte) September 12, 2022

6.

🚨 u-turn alert 🚨



"Liz Truss will not accompany King Charles on UK tour, says No 10



Spokesperson says PM is merely attending services and never intended to do walkabouts with new monarch"



Never? Sure, sure. https://t.co/kkZ9A69lhv — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) September 11, 2022

7.

Downing St issue clarification that the PM Liz Truss is attending memorial events in the four nations but say she is not on “tour” with the King.



She will attend the services, although it is not a constitutional requirement.



Parliament is not sitting this week — Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) September 12, 2022

8.

..Liz Truss will be travelling to all four memorial services



..Not on a tour with the king



..She doesn't have to be there, her aides says she feels she should be there pic.twitter.com/rJitI7A7p6 — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) September 12, 2022

