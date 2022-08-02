A minor aristocrat has compared Meghan Markle to Rebekah Vardy during an interview on GB News.

Lady Colin Campbell said the two women have ‘no apparent talent,’ who ‘think they know everything.’

Markle was a successful actor before she married Prince Harry.

On the other side, Rebekah Vardy’s failed libel case against Coleen Rooney is an “absolute disaster” for her reputation and “as damaging as it could be”, a media lawyer has said.

Jonathan Coad said the prospects for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, of getting endorsements or television work in the future have “suffered severely”.

Last week Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed Mrs Vardy’s libel claim which she brought against Mrs Rooney over a viral social media post.

Self-serving

However, the royal expert still claimed that Markle is ‘very committed to being self serving.’

After comparing the mother-of-two to Rebekah Vardy, she told the presenter: ‘We seem to have a whole slew of really rather tiresome, very opinionated women, who seem to have made their way in life through talents which are not immediately apparent, and they think they’re the best thing since sliced bread. And they know everything.’

She went on: “This is a woman who, in my opinion, everything is calculated and it all comes down to status, and bucks and attention.’

Campbell added: ‘Notice how dexterously she moved him from the royal family to California…she has clearly decided that she wasn’t going to give her time or her energy to the British people or was serving humanity when she could serve her financial interests in a community property state, where in the event of a divorce she gets a whopping 50 per cent.’

‘She is, in some ways, on a very slippery slope, shades of Rebekah Vardy.’



Lady C says Meghan Markle was always likely to serve her personal financial interests over the British people.



Reactions

Her comments didn’t go down that well:

1.

This channel is so BORING. They only rotate like 3 topics

1. Meghan Markle

2. Prince Harry

3. Any excuse to use the word "woke"

I predict it lasting no longer than 3 yrs at this rate — Cindi Barr (@cindi_barr) July 31, 2022

2.

3.

Only if Meghan Markle plays Rebekah Vardy. https://t.co/zScjzllt46 — The (Brittas) Empire Strikes Back (@brittas_strikes) July 30, 2022

4.

This person has been milking a connection to the Royals for decades, nothing but a nasty piece of work — Gizmo1234 (@Gizmo12343) August 2, 2022

5.

Why do your idiot viewers believe the vile @LadyColinCampb has any inside knowledge of the RF or #MeghanAndHarry?! She’s as much a part of the inner circle as my goldfish! Now if they want to know the special offers on cheap drink at our local Tesco Extra, she’s defo your man 😂 — Grizzly Kitten (@TheIceMaidenBrr) July 31, 2022

