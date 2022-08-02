Richard Madeley managed to cram an astonishing amount of faux-pas into his interview with Lionesses star Chloe Kelly on Good Morning Britain today.

The gaffe-prone presenter referred to her as ‘Coco’, which is what he calls his daughter, while discussing her extra-time Wembley winner that saw Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses leave victorious.

Kelly started the match on the bench as Ellen White led the line for England.

But it was thanks to some inspired substitutions from Sarina Wiegman that the Lionesses were able to bring the win home.

Ella Toone opened the scoring with a deft chip before Kelly poked home in extra time.

The Manchester City forward instantly became a nationally-known name after starring in an iconic moment for English football.

On Tuesday, two days after her Wembley triumph, she was interviewed on Good Morning Britain to discuss what many see as a huge step in popularity for the women’s game.

Madeley left viewers confused, however, by rounding off the interview with: “Chloe – or ‘Coco’ as I call my daughter Chloe – Coco, thank you very much indeed for coming in.”

Kelly managed a smile but, along with those watching at home, seemed caught off guard by the comment.

Why is Richard Madeley like this pic.twitter.com/y6z5MjrfDk — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 2, 2022

