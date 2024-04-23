Bandida, an artisanal and ultra-premium Mezcal from Mexico, has partnered with popular Smith & Whistle bar, at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane in Mayfair for an exclusive and very on-trend ‘Oysters and Agave’ masterclass on Wednesday 15th May.

Taking place between 6-7pm, the intimate and elegant experience promises to transport guests to warmer climates, offering insight into Mexico’s signature smoky spirit through a Mezcal masterclass which will be paired perfectly with three freshly shucked oysters.

Throughout the tasting, guests will sample Bandida Black (robust with rich notes of coffee, chocolate and cinnamon) and Bandida Blanco (delicate with medium smokiness and citrus flavours), and will then be given a tasting glass to keep as a souvenier.

Bandida Mezcal is a very high end Mezcal, hand crafted from 100% agave plant, yielding one of the purest and most complex forms of plant-based, organic alcohol that is free from gluten, additives and preservatives. They promise it will impress even the most discerning of drinkers.

Tickets are available at what we think is a pretty reasonable £35 per person; inclusive of three fresh oysters and the Bandida Mezcal tasting experience.

Book now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oysters-and-agave-tickets-881769695897

Smith & Whistle – Sheraton Grand London Park Lane, Piccadilly, London W1J 7BX