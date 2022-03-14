The leader of the Liberal Democrats has called for Boris Johnson to sack Priti Patel over her department’s handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

In a speech at the party’s spring conference on Sunday, Sir Ed Davey said the Home Secretary’s response to the “humanitarian catastrophe” has been “utterly shameful”.

But the Government said “the facts just do not support these accusations”. Ms Patel has been approached for comment.

The Lib Dem leader said: “She has answered desperation with delays. Crisis with confusion. Pain with paperwork.

“Friends, when we see parents and children, bombed out of their homes, journeying for days, in search of nothing more than a safe place to live, people across the UK have said loud and clear: we want to welcome them, with open arms. Just as we welcomed refugees of other conflicts in the past.

“The British people want to offer them a home – but Priti Patel has slammed the door in their face.”

Bafta

Well if that wasn’t enough for Patel actor Andy Serkis hit out at Priti Patel during last night’s Bafta awards ceremony, criticising the home secretary for fostering a “hostile environment” for refugees.

The 57-year-old said: “A world class director is a visionary empowered to change the world with a story that they’re burning to tell.

“Bringing together and leading a huge family of supremely talented strangers on a difficulty and chaotic journey.”

He added: “Whilst hopefully creating an atmosphere that inspires, is inclusive and values every single member of that family equally.

“So it’s no surprise that Priti Patel on her debut feature, Hostile Environment, found enormous problems.”

Serkis went on to say: “And that her follow up movie – All Refugees Are Welcome But Some Are More Welcome Than Others – is a complete nightmare.”

The comments were applauded by the crowd gathered inside London’s Royal Albert Hall.

