The leader of the Liberal Democrats has called for Boris Johnson to sack Priti Patel over her department’s handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

In a speech at the party’s spring conference on Sunday, Sir Ed Davey said the Home Secretary’s response to the “humanitarian catastrophe” has been “utterly shameful”.

But the Government said “the facts just do not support these accusations”

The Lib Dem leader said: “She has answered desperation with delays. Crisis with confusion. Pain with paperwork.

“Friends, when we see parents and children, bombed out of their homes, journeying for days, in search of nothing more than a safe place to live, people across the UK have said loud and clear: we want to welcome them, with open arms. Just as we welcomed refugees of other conflicts in the past.

“The British people want to offer them a home – but Priti Patel has slammed the door in their face.”

So with this in mind a letter sent into the Times might well strike a chord with you.

Letter in today’s Times pic.twitter.com/OOGKmNr28y — Sir Steve Toffee (@marrtoffee) March 9, 2022

