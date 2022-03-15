Boris Johnson’s claims that the UK has taken in more refugees than any other country in Europe have been slammed by an academic.

Appearing on the Kay Burley show Peter Walsh, a researcher from the Migration Observatory, said when you adjust for population size Britain is “well down the list” of countries who have provided sanctuary to those fleeing conflict.

It comes after the prime minister claimed the UK has taken “more vulnerable people fleeing theatres of conflict since 2015 than any other country in Europe,” a statement that has been deemed to be false by Full Fact.

Watch

Peter Walsh(research in migration, University of Oxford) – Population size gives an indication of a country's ability to provide refuge… & when you adjust by population the UK falls well down the list, when compared to the EU, & comes in at about 20th place…#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/r4htWQvsYD — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 15, 2022

Robert Rinder

Meanwhile, Rob Rinder, who has gone to the Polish/Ukraine border region area to help the grandparents of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Oksana Platero find safety, said refugees in other countries are being warmly welcomed in stark contrast to the UK.

Calling on the government to cut the red tape, he said:

“When people come off the trains from Ukraine there are national desks with flags, France, Italy, Germany and even Japan.

“We couldn’t find a British desk, and the nearest office is 2 hours away or you go to Krakow and fill out a form.

“The red tape needs to be cut.”

.@RobbieRinder reacts to @JamesCleverly's response to the red tape that is currently slowing down the process of getting Ukraine refugees to the UK.



He states that British people are willing and able to help and want to 'deliver on the promises they've made.' pic.twitter.com/phjELWVu3R — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 15, 2022

He also told viewers: “I can tell GMB viewers and you that it is [history] repeating itself. It’s hard to believe, Susanna and Richard, that this is 2022.

“The trains arrive infrequently and when they do, it is women, it is children, it is babies in mothers arms, they arrive in wagons cheek to jowl, a sea of humanity with just very often one suitcase and in some cases just the clothes off their back.”

Rob Rinder: When people come off the trains from Ukraine.. there are national desks with flags, France,Italy, Germany & even Japan.. we couldn't find a British desk.. & the nearest office is 2hours away or you go to Krakow & fill out a form.. the red tape needs to be cut#GMB pic.twitter.com/GMwbO7R3OG — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 15, 2022

