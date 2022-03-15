Billionaire Elon Musk has challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to “single combat”, with the “stakes” being Ukraine.
With Mr Putin’s name written in Russian and Ukraine written in Ukrainian, the Tesla chief executive tweeted: “I hereby challenge (Vladimir Putin) to single combat.
“Stakes are (Ukraine).”
Mr Musk tagged the Kremlin in a follow-up tweet.
“Do you agree to this fight?” he asked in Russian.
Mr Musk’s challenge to Mr Putin is one of several posts he has shared on the war in Ukraine.
But this display of masculinity has hit a sour note with many.
As Noah Berlatsky writes in The Independent : “The spectacle of Musk and Russian officials engaging in WWE-style boasting and chest-thumping to gin up publicity for themselves is inappropriate and ugly, to say the least. Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine has already left thousands dead and forced millions from their homes. It’s a massive humanitarian tragedy, not an opportunity for Musk to market himself.”
Meme
As if that wasn’t enough he shared this meme that a lot of people thought was in very poor taste.
