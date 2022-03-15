Billionaire Elon Musk has challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to “single combat”, with the “stakes” being Ukraine.

With Mr Putin’s name written in Russian and Ukraine written in Ukrainian, the Tesla chief executive tweeted: “I hereby challenge (Vladimir Putin) to single combat.

“Stakes are (Ukraine).”

Mr Musk tagged the Kremlin in a follow-up tweet.

“Do you agree to this fight?” he asked in Russian.

Mr Musk’s challenge to Mr Putin is one of several posts he has shared on the war in Ukraine.

But this display of masculinity has hit a sour note with many.

As Noah Berlatsky writes in The Independent : “The spectacle of Musk and Russian officials engaging in WWE-style boasting and chest-thumping to gin up publicity for themselves is inappropriate and ugly, to say the least. Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine has already left thousands dead and forced millions from their homes. It’s a massive humanitarian tragedy, not an opportunity for Musk to market himself.”

Meme

As if that wasn’t enough he shared this meme that a lot of people thought was in very poor taste.

Reactions

Can I ask what even prompted this joke? Like, what’s the goal, who are you making fun of or just kind of going “ugh this again” — Tandreynna 🔞🏳️‍⚧️ (@Mulgarath3) March 14, 2022

Didn’t realize you were fully right wing — Mt.Gox’ed.₿ullshit (@RealWillyBot) March 14, 2022

Using the Russia-Ukraine war to crack any type of joke is very insensitive & s!lly; Millions of people are being affected with the ongoing crisis, some have lost their lives while others, their source of livelihood, so show some empathy. Learn to walk in people's shoes. Gr¤w-up. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) March 14, 2022

So many thousands being massacred in Ukraine and so many thousands laughing at this says everything you need to know about the lack of humanity in the world today. — Free Syria Media Hub (@Free_Media_Hub) March 14, 2022

Yeah so funny. pic.twitter.com/2vrtRWHUq0 — Tristan Mendès France (@tristanmf) March 14, 2022

forcing the right wing jokes out even when they’re not funny…. okay Elon lol — 🐱Kitten Kira (@KiraBeeMFC) March 14, 2022

