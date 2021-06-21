











Rachel Johnson, sister to the prime minister, was on Good Morning Britain today discussing her sibling’s performance during the pandemic.

Asked by Susanna Reid whether she thinks we went into lockdowns far too late and if the 127,000 plus deaths were on Boris Johnson’s watch, she responded:

“No I don’t think so, the deaths are down to an out of control virus.”

Adil Ray then chipped in: “Do you think the situation we are in now is because we were slow putting India on the red list?”

Johnson replied: “I think that’s debatable, the virus was probably already in the country before.”

The defence of her brother didn’t quite cut it with Ray, who pointed out that if they knew it was in the country, “why didn’t they respond to it?”, to which Johnson took a backwards step.

“Sadly I don’t have a Government role and it’s not my place to defend government decisions,” she said, but that didn’t cut it with Reid, who shot back:

“You have the ear of the PM as you just admitted.”

.@susannareid100 and @adilray challenge @RachelSJohnson about whether we went into lockdown too late and whether we were too late in putting India on the red list.



She disagrees with the questions over Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic.



Watch GMB👉https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/CH6MI8WCnO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 21, 2021

Stanley Johnson loophole

Co-presenter Adil Ray also hit out at Rachel Johnson as he pointed out her father Stanley Johnson travelled to Greece during lockdown last year.

“Your dad had a nice holiday last year as well, didn’t he?” Adil quipped.

“Well that was last year actually,” Rachel replied. “He hasn’t been away this year.”

“That was a nice holiday,” Adil remarked and Rachel then said: “He hasn’t used the Stanley Johnson loophole this year.”

Johnson also said she felt football VIPs should be exempt from quarantine, saying: “The reason I want this to go ahead, it’s not because I want VIPs to have an exemption that’s not available to Joe public.

“The reason I want this to go ahead is it’s important that Britain hosts, this is the chance Britain has to pitch to host the World Cup in 2030.

“But above all, I think if this event does go ahead on British soil with 2,500 VIPs and hangers-on and wives, I think it will put the final nail in the coffin of the Covid restrictions.

“The Government will have to open up before the terminus date of July 19 because I think the Covid restrictions will be collapsing under the weight of their own contradictions.”

Watch

.@RachelSJohnson tells @susannareid100 and @adilray that she thinks ‘it is important that Britain hosts because this is the chance to pitch to host the World Cup in 2030.’



She says allowing exemptions will mean that the govt will ‘have to open up before the terminus date.’ pic.twitter.com/tec2lKg8NN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 21, 2021

Reactions

1.

The whole johnson family are as thick as mince

Listen to Rachel johnson peering through her fringe .



Well done Susanna and Adil https://t.co/4V6VxAY8UK — SpanishDan 💙 ”FBPE (@SpanishDan1) June 21, 2021

2.

“127,000 deaths not on Boris’ watch”, Rachel Johnson.



I could’ve sworn that Boris Johnson was Britain’s PM. Am I confusing him with Trump… again? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v2q8midrj1 — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) June 21, 2021

3.

Rachel Johnson taking a strong lead in this week’s competition to upset as many different people as possible 👀 #GMB pic.twitter.com/Q9kcMCf4oq — 💚 Jane 🌱 (@localnotail) June 21, 2021

4.

Rachel Johnson seems to have missed Johnson saying at a press conference,

‘the buck stops with me’ #GBNews — michelle maher (@mmaher70) June 21, 2021

5.

Some proper experts on @GMB this morning. Edwina Currie, David Mellor & Rachel Johnson. Dinosaurs roam among us. — Sir Fred de Malagasy #Socialist Always #UBI Now (@FredMadagascar) June 21, 2021

6.

Some proper experts on @GMB this morning. Edwina Currie, David Mellor & Rachel Johnson. Dinosaurs roam among us. — Sir Fred de Malagasy #Socialist Always #UBI Now (@FredMadagascar) June 21, 2021

7.

Watching Rachel Johnson on @GMB . The 127,000 deaths are not down to the prime Minister and she is very proud of his achievements. Wow just wow. WTAF. — Jacqui O❤️🇪🇺🇮🇪☘️3.5% #FBPE #BLM (@ladyjacq66) June 21, 2021

Related: Stanley Johnson calls on Boris to keep his wife ‘under control’ in GB News interview