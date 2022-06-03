Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The high-profile event on Friday fell on the second day of the national commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70 year reign.

But yesterday they were in the palace, just not on the balcony, with the rest of the royal family, Andrew excluded.

One person who doesn’t seem to be able to get over Meghan is Piers Morgan. He tweeted the following:

🤣🤣Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived? pic.twitter.com/SxeCP3mzBT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 2, 2022

It comes as Meghan Markle has been voted the most popular member of the royal family in a poll of Independent readers.

Prince Harry was a close second in the final ranking of adult and living royals, which means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take the top two spots with 23 per cent and 17 per cent of the vote respectively.

Reaction

1.

You need to let it go, it has become an unhealthy infatuation.

I too wanted to marry Harry, but I am not angry he choose Meghan instead… pic.twitter.com/ty29sY4Eqa — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) June 2, 2022

2.

Right back at you Morgan. https://t.co/onjAz3PfvA — There is always Bismuth ☣️ (@SeeUnext2sday) June 2, 2022

3.

Five years later and you're still obsessedhttps://t.co/INIqGJyPdq — Pete Lewis (@brassaboutface) June 2, 2022

4.

Really, wow you can’t let it go. Sad sad man. — Paint pot (@paintpot2022) June 2, 2022

5.

