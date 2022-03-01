A brewery in Ukraine has switched to making Molotov cocktails instead of beer following Russia’s invasion.

Now the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has issued a graphic to tell the nation how to ensure they inflict the most damage to Russian military vehicles.

The Lviv-based Pravda brewery announced its plans after the Ukrainian defence ministry issued instructions to its citizens on how to make the rudimentary explosives to resist the advancing Russian troops.

According to reports on social media, the Pravda bottles have labels which read: “Putin is a dickhead.”

A Ukrainian brewery has converted its beer production line into a Molotov cocktail factory.



Pravda brewery owner, Yuriy Zastavny, says they're doing "everything" they can to "make the fall of this empire possible and make the future of our kids better'.https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r pic.twitter.com/4TLNStG78P — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 1, 2022

Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

Civilians have been encouraged to make their own petrol bombs, with President Zelensky’s government even giving out a DIY flyer with instructions.

The name Molotov cocktail was coined by the Finnish during their war with Soviet Russia in 1939.

A translation of their tweet reads…

“The end of the war – IN THE HANDS OF EACH OF US! 👊🏼

Destroy! Fire! 🔥

Throw the enemy out of your home, your country!”

Закінчення війни – В РУКАХ КОЖНОГО З НАС!👊🏼

Знищуй! Пали! 🔥

Викидай ворога зі свого дому, своєї країни!https://t.co/qUXf9bWf8B pic.twitter.com/MTDq6Sys01 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) February 28, 2022

“Vulnerabilities of enemy vehicles. Beat the occupier! Let’s win together!”

Вразливі місця ворожої техніки. Бий окупанта! Разом переможемо!https://t.co/L4e2u1BMGx pic.twitter.com/g64CdCvgZI — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) February 28, 2022

A video of a Ukrainian woman throwing a Molotov cocktail at a tank from a moving car has also gone viral.

While Russians are too scared to protest, Ukrainians are throwing molotov cocktails at enemy tanks. pic.twitter.com/53Z3pBkVhZ — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) February 28, 2022

