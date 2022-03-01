Volodymyr Zelensky was given a lengthy standing ovation as he gave an emotional speech to the European Parliament.

The Ukrainian president delivered a virtual address to Brussels a day after he asked the European Union to “urgent admit Ukraine”, as Russia’s invasion of its neighbour continued.

“Every square in our country will be called The Square of Freedom. Nobody will break us, because we are Ukrainians,” Zelensky said.

“We are fighting for our freedom, for our rights and for our survival. And we also fight to be equal members of Europe. With us in it, the EU will be stronger. Please, prove that you are together with us. Then life will conquer death. Glory be to Ukraine.”

‘Giving away our people to save our values’

His powerful speech was greeted with a standing ovation from European lawmakers, many of whom were draped in the Ukrainian flag and wore T-shirts saying #standwithUkraine.

Ukrainian President Zelensky gets standing ovation after giving emotional speech to the European Parliament pic.twitter.com/pLR5MIaRGp — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 1, 2022

He continued: “My citizens are paying the ultimate price to defend freedom.

“I am very happy to sense this mood, that we have united today all of you in the European Union. But I did not know that this was the price we had to pay.

“Thousands of people killed, two revolutions, one war, and five days of full scale invasion by the Russian Federation.”

Zelensky’s speech – which brought the translator in Brussels close to tears – came hours after a heavy Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

‘The price of freedom’

Reflecting on the strikes, the president said: “Today we are giving away our people to defend our values.

“Ukrainians are incredible and very often we like to say that we will win over everyone. I am very happy that you can see that.

“This morning was a very tragic one for us, two cruise missiles hit Kharkiv. More than twenty universities are there. Many Russians live there. The youth are bright and smart there, people would gather there for celebrations.

“The largest square in our country – Freedom Square – can you imagine this morning two cruise missiles hit it. This is the price of freedom that we are finding for our land and for our freedom.”

I reported from this place for 30 years and never saw it speak with one, very loud voice like this before. Putin has done what no one else achieved – brought the whole of our continent together, united pic.twitter.com/01X4xCBExs — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) March 1, 2022

He added: “Every square in every city of our country will be called Freedom Square.”

The European Parliament is urging EU leaders to be tougher on oligarchs and officials close to the Kremlin – and to restrict oil and gas imports from Russia.

And lawmakers are set to call Russia a “rogue state” in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. A draft text, to be voted on later on Tuesday, will call for the scope of sanctions to be broadened and “aimed at strategically weakening the Russian economy and industrial base, in particular the military-industrial complex”.

“The message from Europe is clear. We will stand up, we will not look away when those fighting in the street for our values stand down Putin’s war machine,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.

